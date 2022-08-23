With Iran deal looming, OPEC+ weighs oil cuts

(Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Potential OPEC+ production cuts
mooted this week by Saudi Arabia may not be imminent and are
likely to coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should
it clinch a nuclear deal with the West, nine OPEC sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
De facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the
possibility of introducing cuts to balance a market it described
as "schizophrenic", with the paper and physical markets becoming
increasingly disconnected.
The sources said a production cut at the upcoming OPEC+
meeting on Sept. 5 may be too soon, but could be necessary
should a possible revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal bring
additional volumes to the oil market.
"OPEC+ should prepare the ground for Iranian oil to come out
after lifting sanctions," one source said.
Oil prices have dropped in recent weeks to around $95 per
barrel from as high as $120 on fears of a Chinese economic
slowdown and recession in the West. Physical market fundamentals
however point to a very tight market due to low supply, unless
Iran is able to boost exports.
A senior U.S. official said this week Iran had dropped some
of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in its
nuclear programme, bringing the possibility of an agreement
closer.
Should sanctions be lifted, Iran would need around a year
and a half to reach its full capacity of 4 million barrels per
day of crude production versus the current 2.6 million bpd.
But it could more immediately start selling some of its oil
in storage, sources said.
"With an estimated 100 million barrels of crude and
condensate in floating storage, more than 50 million barrels in
domestic onshore storage and a reported 14 million-15 million
barrels in bonded storage in China, the ramp-up in exports and
production is likely to be as fast (as), if not faster than, in
2015-2016," Eurasia Group said.
The extra barrels could come onto the market at a time when
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies
led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to start
discussions on renewing their partnership beyond 2022.
"I strongly believe 2020 has made OPEC more vigilant and
pro-active about markets - so on that basis, they will manage
the market if Iran comes back," Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy
Aspects, said. "And if Iran comes back, they will likely come up
with a new deal with new baselines, etc."
Iran is exempt from the existing OPEC+ deal to limit oil
supply, and is likely to remain exempt to boost output
initially.
Sources said it was too early to tell which direction the
next OPEC+ meeting in September would take, but that it was
possible cuts could be introduced later should extra Iranian
barrels become a reality.
"No figures are under discussion for now, but the sentiments
tend towards the necessity of cuts," the first source said.
OPEC+ agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in each of
July and August as it fully unwinds nearly 10 million bpd of
cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group agreed earlier this month to raise production
quotas by another 100,000 bpd in September, under pressure from
major consumers including the United States to cool prices.
"Politically, selling a cut right now is tough," a second
OPEC+ source said. "If Iran comes back, OPEC will need to assess
the impact on the balances."
OPEC members have been underproducing as sanctions and low
investments in the energy sector left most unable to meet their
production quotas.
"If they ratify the current output level as the new quota
(which would make sense given the group’s record of chronic
underproduction) it would mean lowering the ceiling, whilst
leaving actual production effectively unchanged," Tamas Varga of
oil broker PVM said.
