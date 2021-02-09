Log in
With New Board Appointees, Women's Public Leadership Network Strengthens Commitment To Help Women Seek Public Office

02/09/2021 | 10:54am EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN), a non-partisan non-profit that equips and encourages women to seek public office announced today that it has appointed Jessica Rubie, Executive Director, Flourish at Texas A&M University; Dee Dee Bass Wilbon, Partner at Bass Public Affairs, Matthew Ralston, Manager, State Affairs at Troutman Pepper Strategies; Amy Whited, Regional Director, Government Relations & Public Affairs, at UCB; and Joel Noyes, Senior Manager, Government & External Affairs, at Hess Corporation, to the WPLN Board of Directors.

Women's Public Leadership Network, a non-profit that equips women to seek public office, announces new board members.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jessica, Dee Dee, Matthew, Amy, and Joel to the board of directors," said WPLN Co-Founder and President, Larissa Martinez, "and I am especially excited to have their expertise and support as we continue to build and share resources to help women across the country seek public office and serve their communities." 

WPLN Board Chair Jenifer Sarver agreed, saying, "Each of these individuals is highly respected in their fields and professional organizations. I know their diverse backgrounds and deep passion for the work will help us change the narrative and encourage more women across the country to seek public office."

"The work of WPLN is critical to empowering women to run for office as well as to lead in appointed positions," said Amy Whited, "Despite historic gains, women, especially center and right-leaning women are persistently underrepresented in state legislatures and US Congress - WPLN is working to bring important gender parity to all the places where decisions are being made."

"Being involved with WPLN is about supporting a path for women to be better represented and to be afforded every opportunity to succeed in that goal," said Joel Noyes.

Dee Dee Bass Wilbon noted, "Women have not always had a seat at the table. I believe the work Women's Public Leadership Network is doing through the resources and training, and more importantly, the support, is allowing a new generation of women to know that they don't have to wait to be invited to the table. They can bring a seat for themselves and other women as well."

"I'm passionate about the work WPLN does," said Jessica Rubie, "because reduced barriers for women leaders means better representation, and representation matters." 

"At Women's Public Leadership Network, we are working to remove barriers for center-minded women to enter government. While we have achieved record numbers of women serving in government in our country, we still haven't reached a representative democracy. It is essential that the work continues to encourage and equip women from the top levels of government down to the local levels," said Matthew Ralston.

Board members continuing their terms include Jenifer Sarver, Principal at Sarver Strategies; Valerie Dowling, Director, Women's Democracy Network, at the International Republican Institute; Jerri Ann Henry, Vice President at Forbes Tate Partners; and Larissa Martinez, Co-Founder and President of Women's Public Leadership Network. 

About Women's Public Leadership Network

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process.  WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

Contact:
Sunita Theiss
media@womenspublicleadership.net 
Tel. 404-775-5075

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-new-board-appointees-womens-public-leadership-network-strengthens-commitment-to-help-women-seek-public-office-301225036.html

SOURCE Women's Public Leadership Network


© PRNewswire 2021
