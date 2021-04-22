Log in
With World Wildlife Fund Canada's new 50/50 lottery, both you and nature can win big

04/22/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Ontarians can help nature thrive and win big with WWF-Canada's first-ever 50/50 lottery at WWF5050Lottery.ca.

The progressive jackpot, which runs from April 22 to May 27, 2021 has a minimum guaranteed prize of $25,000. Those who purchase tickets by May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET will also be entered for a chance to win an early bird draw for $500.

Tickets are available online at 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 150 tickets for $40. And when you win, nature wins too. Proceeds will go to WWF-Canada to support conservation efforts in Ontario that restore habitat, combat climate change and help conserve a growing number of species at risk in the province.  

WWF-Canada’s annual CN Tower Climb for Nature has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and this new lottery is expected to play a crucial role in keeping vital conservation projects running.

Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada’s vice-president of community giving, says:

“It’s WWF-Canada’s mission to create a world where nature and people thrive—and in that spirit, our 50/50 lottery gives people the chance to win big and support conservation efforts that benefit wildlife and habitats right here in Ontario. We are excited to watch the jackpot grow each week and give our supporters an opportunity to have fun while helping nature.”

How it works:

  • Tickets are available online only at WWF5050Lottery.ca from Thursday, April 22 to Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot grows
  • Tickets purchased by May 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. will be entered for a chance to win a $500 early bird draw and re-entered for a chance to win the progressive jackpot. The early bird draw will take place on May 7, 2021.
  • The winning ticket number for the jackpot will be selected by Random Number Generation on May 28, 2021.
  • You must be over 18 and in the province of Ontario to play.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada 
WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca
 

Attachment 


Emily Vandermeer, communications specialist
WWF-Canada
evandermeer@wwfcanada.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
