Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

With carrot and stick, Argentina government drives soy sale bonanza

09/09/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: In an Argentine field, green shoots mask scars of drought

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are under pressure to sell their soy stocks, with the government rolling out carrot and stick incentives and punishments for stock hoarding in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal and the No. 3 for raw beans.

The government unveiled a preferential exchange rate for soy exporters on Sunday of 200 pesos per dollar versus the official rate of around 140 pesos. On Thursday it said farmers hoarding soy would face higher financing costs, a bid to push sales harder.

"They are trying to seduce farmers to sell and then we see the other side of the coin with these pressure tactics," Jorge Chemes, president of major farming body the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), told Reuters on Friday.

Sales have spiked this week to some 3.6 million tonnes since the new exchange rate, dubbed the "soy dollar", came into effect on Monday. That has helped the central bank build up reserves, though the government still wants more.

The South American country, also a major producer of corn and wheat, is the largest global debtor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and needs to rebuild its foreign currency reserves to meet future debt obligations with its creditors.

Argentina's soybean industry as a whole brought in $21.5 billion in export earnings for the country last year and is the country's main cash crop. It is seen as key to rebuilding depleted foreign currency reserves.

However, with inflation running at over 70% and economic malaise raising fears of a currency devaluation, local farmers had been holding onto more grain than last year as a proxy for coveted dollars in which exports are priced.

Nicolás Pino, the head of Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA), another important farming body, criticized the new threat of higher financing costs for farmers who hold soy stocks of more than 5% of their production.

"The rules must not be altered and must be fair, because in this way the operation of the supply chain is being complicated and altered," he said.

Chemes echoed the sentiment.

"Right where the producer needs attention, with special financing, he is being punished," he said, adding that the move would hurt farmers who need financing to build up their operations. "What is it they want from the farm sector?"

The agriculture secretariat declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Jonathan Oatis)

By Maximilian Heath


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.41% 697.5 End-of-day quote.13.70%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.53% 141.9584 Delayed Quote.20.71%
S&P GSCI GRAINS INDEX 3.05% 576.7903 Real-time Quote.9.61%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.89% 560.6942 Real-time Quote.3.49%
S&P GSCI WHEAT INDEX 4.89% 589.9911 Real-time Quote.7.56%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.06% 440.9 End-of-day quote.3.91%
SRA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.33% 3050 Delayed Quote.4.22%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.18% 141.37 Delayed Quote.37.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 5.27% 853.25 End-of-day quote.5.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMusk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
RE
05:40pFormer Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University prohibit LGBT student club
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS