With infrastructure vote, Congress gives Biden long-needed jolt of good news

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - With this week's election
results in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are
souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly needed a jolt of
good news. And on Friday, he finally got a little.
The U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by his
Democrats, passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair
the nation's airports, roads and bridges -- three months after
the Senate -- sending the bill to Biden's desk for signature
into law.
On top of that, a sweeping $1.75 trillion social-spending
and climate bill that is a centerpiece of Biden's presidential
campaign, passed a procedural hurdle in the House, though it
remains unclear when it will get a final vote.
That came the same day the government reported a
better-than-expected more than 500,000 jobs were added last
month, suggesting the economic rebound is gathering pace.
Pfizer Inc also said its experimental antiviral pill
for COVID-19 had shown dramatic results. The stock market soared
in response.
Biden became president in January and got off to a strong
start, passing a $2 trillion economic stimulus package and
rushing out vaccines to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
His administration has successfully delivered at least one
dose of vaccine to about 80% of the population, and has overseen
strong economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average,
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit a string of record
high closes this week.
But the White House has watched with concern as Biden’s
approval ratings have dropped steadily amid the ongoing
pandemic, higher inflation, a chaotic pullout from Afghanistan
and months of bickering among Democrats in Congress over the
infrastructure and social spending bills.
The alarm truly sounded this week when Republican Glenn
Youngkin edged Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor
of Virginia, a state that Biden won by 10 percentage points a
year ago. In New Jersey, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy
narrowly won reelection over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a
unexpectedly tight contest.
In both races, suburban and independent voters who were
critical to Biden’s victory gravitated toward the Republicans, a
warning sign ahead of next year’s midterm elections, when
control of Congress will be at stake.
'FRUSTRATED WITH INACTION'
The results showed voters are losing patience with
Democrats, a source close to the White House said.
"If voters are frustrated with inaction, the obvious
response is to be more decisive and pass bills," the source
said. "There's a strong consensus about that across the party."
Matt Bennett, vice president of Third Way, a moderate
Democratic think tank, said it was crucial to produce results
that at-risk congressional Democrats can show their constituents
ahead of the midterm elections.
"The bickering over details sends a signal that we don’t
know how to govern," Bennett said.
The White House has been eager for the infrastructure bill
to clear the House since it passed the Senate in August with 19
Republicans voting along side 50 Democrats. It had been on hold
in the House as progressives tied its fate to the social
spending package.
Its passage comes at a propitious time for Biden. The
current presidential approval tracking poll by Reuters/Ipsos
shows that about 48% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s
performance, with respondents listing the economy as their top
concern.
Priorities USA, a group that supports Democratic candidates,
warned in a memo this week that "voters are frustrated,
skeptical, and tired — of COVID, of economic hardship, of school
closings, of higher prices and stagnant wages, of unaffordable
prescription drugs and health care and more.
"Without results (and effectively communicating those
results), voters will punish the party in power," chairman Guy
Cecil said.
But progressives within the party will not be mollified
until the House – and then the Senate – pass the $1.75 trillion
"Build Back Better" bill, which contains provisions for
education, child care and prescription drug pricing, among
others.
But even if it clears the House, which is not a given, the
bill will face obstacles in the Senate, which will make
significant changes.
Polls continue to suggest that Americans are uncertain
whether that bill will benefit them. In a poll released by
Emerson College this week, 39% of respondents thought it will
have a negative impact on their lives, while 34% said it will
have a positive impact.
Third Way’s Bennett argued that congressional candidates
will need ample time to sell the bills' merits to skeptical
constituents.
"Selling big legislation often takes time," Bennett said.
"When voters begin to hear a consistent narrative about what the
bill means for them, they slowly start to like it. But we are
going to need almost all of next year to make that happen in
time for the midterms in November."
