Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

With music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists

01/24/2023 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Travelers from China arrive in Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - Filipinos in traditional attire on Tuesday played bamboo marimbas and handed out necklaces and gifts to their first Chinese visitors since before the pandemic, seeking to lure back tourists after China's scrapping of its COVID-19 curbs.

Chinese travellers no longer need to quarantine on return home and holiday bookings have surged from what was the world's largest outbound travel market in 2019.

"After three years I got to visit Manila again from China. It feels great, so many happy places," said Anthony Lee, a 38-year-old Chinese businessman who was among about 200 passengers who arrived on the Xiamen Airlines flight to Manila, the first since 2020.

China was the Philippines' second-largest tourism market, with 1.7 million visitors in 2019, government data showed.

Only 39,627 people from China visited last year, when the Philippines started relaxing its restrictions.

"I have not gone to any countries. I am very happy now," said Atsushih Amemye, 28, after he passed through immigration.

The once $255 billion annual global spending by Chinese tourists ground to a virtual halt during the pandemic and left a hole in the Asian market.

The Philippines, known for its powdery white sand beaches and lush marine life, is targeting 4.8 million foreign tourists this year, after 2.6 million in 2022.

"We anticipate even more Chinese tourists to arrive, which will greatly help us in our effort to transform and recover the tourism industry," Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco told reporters.

"Our intention is not only to regain our pre-pandemic numbers but to exceed it."

(Reporting by Adrian Portugal; Writing by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:55aIn China's tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery
RE
07:55aUkraine appoints new supervisory board for state gas giant
RE
07:54aImf managing director georgieva: each debt negotiation is based…
RE
07:53aUnion Pacific quarterly profit falls 4%
RE
07:52aSwitzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
RE
07:47aIMF's Georgieva: Zambia making remarkable progress on pledged reforms
RE
07:47aImf managing director georgieva: confident that creditors will…
RE
07:46aJapan higher rates expand debt pile, balanced budget seen delayed again
RE
07:46aMore EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production - Czech Foreign Minister
RE
07:42aAmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
2Japan's Nikkei rises to cut losses since BOJ's Dec. shock
3Vonovia SE: Vonovia invests in Gropyus
4U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbule..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS