With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct 11 (Reuters) - Louisianans continued
storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the
region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their
homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.
Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in Cameron
Parish early Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane on the
Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 100 miles per
hour (160 km per hour).
By Sunday the storm had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone,
but continued to be a heavy rainfall threat, the National
Hurricane Center said.
The storm knocked out power for more than half a million
customers and compounded damage from the more powerful Hurricane
Laura, which devastated the region in August.
Though Sam Jones, 77, waited out the storm in his Lake
Charles home, he was leaving on Sunday to stay with his son in
Fort Worth, Texas, because his electricity had not come back
online yet. Jones had only recently had his power restored after
Laura.
"I don't see any electricity coming back anytime soon, so
I'm going to give them about a week and then come back," he
said. "When you can't put any air on, it puts you to where you
don't get a good night sleep."
His neighbor, who evacuated to Moss Bluff ahead of the
storm, came back Saturday to grab essentials before leaving
again because her power was out, too.
Many residents in Lake Charles and elsewhere left before the
storm. As of Sunday morning, 9,109 Louisianans were still in
shelters, with more than 8,200 of the evacuees in hotels and in
the Alexandria "mega" shelter, according to Catherine Heitman,
spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services.
Hurricane Delta also cut most U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico
oil output and 62% of natural gas, the Department of Interior
reported.
