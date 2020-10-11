Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 11:00am EDT

LAKE CHARLES, La., Oct 11 (Reuters) - Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.

Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in Cameron Parish early Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour).

By Sunday the storm had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, but continued to be a heavy rainfall threat, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm knocked out power for more than half a million customers and compounded damage from the more powerful Hurricane Laura, which devastated the region in August.

Though Sam Jones, 77, waited out the storm in his Lake Charles home, he was leaving on Sunday to stay with his son in Fort Worth, Texas, because his electricity had not come back online yet. Jones had only recently had his power restored after Laura.

"I don't see any electricity coming back anytime soon, so I'm going to give them about a week and then come back," he said. "When you can't put any air on, it puts you to where you don't get a good night sleep."

His neighbor, who evacuated to Moss Bluff ahead of the storm, came back Saturday to grab essentials before leaving again because her power was out, too.

Many residents in Lake Charles and elsewhere left before the storm. As of Sunday morning, 9,109 Louisianans were still in shelters, with more than 8,200 of the evacuees in hotels and in the Alexandria "mega" shelter, according to Catherine Heitman, spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services.

Hurricane Delta also cut most U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico oil output and 62% of natural gas, the Department of Interior reported.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aBANCA D'ITALIA : Interview with Governor Visco in Corriere della Sera
PU
11:00aWith no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage
RE
10:55aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : The C20 Summit - Press Release
PU
10:33aIran's rial falls to new low, as coronavirus deaths hit new high
RE
10:25aAn outline adopted by the credit card companies for the deferral of loan repayments
PU
10:25aBANK OF ISRAEL : The banking system will further extend and expand the comprehensive framework for deferring loan payments
PU
10:15aShorter Workweek Isn't Boon for Job Gains
DJ
09:50aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB holds 4th Board meeting for 2020 (October 11th, 2020)
PU
09:31aECB'S LANE BRACES FOR TOUGHER PHASE FOR EURO ZONE ECONOMY : Wsj
RE
09:26aNorth Cyprus vote pits president v prime minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
3RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
513 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group