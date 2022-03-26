Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

With tears and uncertainty, locals leave earthquake-hit Azores island

03/26/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People leave Sao Jorge island on the last commercial flight of the day, in Velas, Azores

SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) - With no idea when they might return, a retired couple had their picture taken outside their beloved house before leaving Sao Jorge, an island in Portugal's Azores that is bracing for disaster following a series of small earthquakes.

Fatima and Antonio Soares, who are in their 70s, decided to leave their home along with dozens of other residents on Saturday, a week since thousands of tremors started to rattle the volcanic, mid-Atlantic island.

Seismologists fear the more than 12,700 tremors, which have had a magnitude of up to 3.3, could trigger a volcanic eruption or a powerful quake.

"I asked the taxi driver to please take a picture of us because I don't know if my house will look the same when I come back," Fatima said as the couple waited at Sao Jorge's airport for a flight to the nearby island of Terceira.

"Tears started to fall straight away," she said.

The couple, who were on the island when a big quake struck in 1964, are staying at a small hotel for the time being but hope to return to their island, home to around 8,400 people, as soon as possible.

"Leaving our house at this age is hard," Antonio said.

Dozens of other Sao Jorge residents also left early on Saturday, with the latest government figures showing about 1,250 people left the island on March 23 and March 24 alone.

The region's CIVISA seismo-volcanic surveillance centre raised the volcanic alert to Level 4 on Wednesday, meaning there is a "real possibility" the volcano could erupt for the first time since 1808.

"Annually Sao Jorge has few earthquakes and now we're talking about thousands," seismologist Joao Fontiela, who is on the island setting up seismic monitoring stations, told Lusa news agency.

He thinks the current situation could drag for months.

CIVISA said there was "no evidence that a volcanic eruption was imminent" but said such a scenario could not be discounted. The number of earthquakes remains above normal levels, it said.

The island's ports said on Saturday they were preparing in case of a natural disaster, and authorities are drawing up plans to keep livestock and other animals safe.

Care home residents and those hospitalised in the municipality of Velas, where the majority of the seismic activity has been recorded, have already been transferred to the other side of the island.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Guillermo Martinez and Pedro Nunes in Sao Jorge Editing by Helen Popper)

By Catarina Demony and Pedro Nunes


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.41% 140.25 End-of-day quote.-0.02%
SAFE S.A. -1.49% 0.1324 Real-time Quote.-47.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59aWith tears and uncertainty, locals leave earthquake-hit Azores island
RE
10:27aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
10:27aBiden meets top Ukrainian officials in Poland
RE
10:24aPolish President says he asked Biden about speeding up military purchases
RE
10:04aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; more fighting in Mariupol
RE
10:02aIraq parliament fails to elect new state president over lack of quorum
RE
09:54aTunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months
RE
09:28aPhilippines evacuates residents as small volcano spews mile-high plume
RE
09:26aUK's Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
RE
08:21aSWISS NATIONAL BANK'S JORDAN : euro-franc parity not economically important
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Mon..
2Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; more fighting in Mariupol
3Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
4'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
5France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre  Les Echos

HOT NEWS