With the focus on a taper, five questions for the Fed

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investors are fixated this week on the
Federal Reserve’s policy meeting as the U.S. central bank
approaches the final quarter of the year, when it is expected to
begin paring back its unprecedented level of bond purchases as
the first step toward normalizing monetary policy.
Although investor expectations are high that tapering will
start in 2021, there is still much uncertainty around when the
Fed will announce and subsequently reduce bond purchases. The
same applies to when it will then hike interest rates for the
first time since 2019, before the pandemic led it to slash rates
to zero.
Here are five of the main issues investors will be watching
at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting on Wednesday.
BOND TAPERING – HOW SOON IS NOW
Most Fed officials have voiced support for a reduction in
bond purchases beginning this year, so long as the labor market
continues to improve.
While it is possible that the Fed will announce a taper of
its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities (MBS) this week, with purchases to be
reduced as soon as November, recent weakness in economic data
has reduced the likelihood of such a move.
Jobs data for August came in well below expectations, while
red-hot inflation boosted by businesses reopening after
COVID-related shutdowns is showing signs of moderation.
Investors are focused on any new signals on when a taper may
begin, and whether the move will be pegged to concrete
improvement in data, including employment. The Fed’s early
November meeting will take place before it sees the employment
data for October, which may leave policymakers hesitant to
decide before December.
The pace of a reduction will also be key for how long it
will take to end the quantitative easing, which is expected to
conclude before the Fed raises rates. Fed Chairman Jerome
Powell, who is due to speak after the meeting statement, may
also indicate that the Fed could speed up, slow down or stop any
taper if economic conditions deteriorate
THE PATH OF RATE HIKES
The Fed has been careful to try to separate any timetable
for reducing bond purchases from lifting rates from zero for the
first time since March 2020, but that may not be as easy as some
think.
If employment continues to improve and inflation stays above
target, the conditions for tapering may also be viewed as the
same for lifting rates.
The Fed spooked investors in June after policymakers said
they were forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.
The “dot plot,” where Fed officials place their projections
for the federal funds rate, this month will update whether these
expectations have changed. It will also offer the first peek at
Fed officials’ expectations for 2024.
If rate projections through this date come in more hawkish
than expected, then intermediate-dated note yields, which are
sensitive to possible rate hikes in this time frame, could rise.
Fed funds futures are priced for the first interest
rate increase to occur in March 2023.
WILL HIGH INFLATION PROVE TRANSITORY?
The key argument underpinning when rates may be raised is
whether the Fed will be able to wait to see the economic
improvement it wants before tightening, or if spiraling price
pressures will force it to act.
Recent softening in prices will bolster Powell’s argument
that high inflation will prove transitory. The inflation-linked
swap curve is downward sloping, reflecting
expectations that annual increases in the Consumer Price Index
have peaked.
But it is not clear when supply chain disruptions that have
helped push up overall prices will ease. Plus, new restrictions
from the potential spread of coronavirus variants are a wildcard
on whether inflation will continue to accelerate or stay at
elevated levels.
The economic projections released on Wednesday are likely to
show a wide range of inflation forecasts from policymakers who
may differ on whether inflation risks are to the upside or
downside.
ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS
Policymakers’ economic projections for growth and
employment, released with the dot plots after the March, June,
September and December meetings, will offer insight on whether
policymakers are concerned that growth and employment may lag
inflation, leaving the Fed in a bind over how to normalize
policy.
Some investors are concerned that the U.S. economy could
enter a period of stagflation, in which pricing pressures rise
even as growth is sluggish.
A Bank of America report released earlier this month showed
that investors have swept into assets that are perceived to
perform better in such an environment, when typically very few
asset classes perform well.
PROPORTIONAL MBS AND TREASURY REDUCTIONS
Since the pandemic started, the U.S. central bank has been
buying $80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in
mortgage-backed bonds per month.
Speculation that the Fed may reduce purchases of
mortgage-backed securities before, or at a faster pace, than
Treasuries has faded as Fed officials play down the prospect
that MBS buying has contributed to record housing prices across
the country.
Powell said in July that he expects the Fed to wind down the
purchases of Treasuries and MBS at the same time.
Still, investors will watch for any indications that this
policy is being reconsidered.
