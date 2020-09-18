With voter outreach stalled, Dean's Sweets is holding registration drive

Portland, Maine, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just like chocolate truffles, voters come in all flavors.

And no matter their orientation, Dean and Kristin Bingham want to ensure all people get to vote in November. To make that happen, they’re encouraging eligible Mainers to visit their two Dean’s Sweets locations in Portland, Maine, to learn more about registering to vote no matter their party affiliation.

“We feel strongly that voting is key in this election as it is in every election,” said Kristin Bingham, co-founder of Dean’s Sweets. “Voter registration and getting people to vote is the foundation of our democracy and giving people the information they need is the least we can do.”

At each location, voter registration cards will be available for people to take home and employees—who were trained by election officials—will answer questions on the registration process, eligibility requirements and absentee voting.

“A voter registration event is something we can do to help make change, to take action—and that’s really important to us,” Kristin Bingham said. “Our goal is to make [voting] available and convenient for people.”

Voter registration information will be available at each of the company’s two locations in Portland: 475 Fore St. and 54 Cove St. The events are scheduled for 12-6 p.m. on Sept. 17-19 and from 12-6 p.m. on Sept. 24-26.

Why do this? Kristin Bingham says the COVID pandemic has slowed or eliminated many voter outreach events that typically take place before an election.

“Because our retail stores are set up with all the Covid-19 protocols in place, we thought this was a way to contribute in a manner that is safe and hopefully more effective for all,” said Dean Bingham, co-founder of Dean’s Sweets.

Masks are mandatory inside each store and there are plexiglass dividers separating staff and customers. Each location has limited in-store capacity, and there’s plenty of hand sanitizer on site. Dean’s Sweets is partnering with local marketing firm Trueline to promote the event.

For more information on this event, email kristinbmaine@gmail.com or call 207-899-3664.

For more information on Dean’s Sweets, visit deanssweets.com.

Kristin Bingham Deans' Sweets 207-899-3664 kristinbmaine@gmail.com