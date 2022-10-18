With weak yen, Japan aims to earn $34 bln from tourists next fiscal year

*
Japan aims to cash in on return of tourists
*
Weak yen helps tourism but boosts import costs
*
Draft stimulus plan targets price hikes, wages growth
TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan is aiming to earn 5
trillion yen or more from tourists over the next
financial year, a draft economic package seen by Reuters showed
on Tuesday, as policymakers hope to use the weak yen to attract
foreign visitors.
Japan has eased COVID-19 border control requirements this
month, a key step in fostering a recovery in the country's
tourism sector, which is eager to take advantage of the yen's
slide to a 32-year low.
Japanese policymakers have remained coy about the likely
size of the planned stimulus package, although some lawmakers
have floated ball-park figures of 30 trillion yen or more.
Japan must strike a delicate balance between spending its
way out of the COVID-induced doldrums in the near term while
reining in the industrial world's heaviest public debt at more
than twice the size of the economy in the long run.
Investors will scrutinise the size of the package and
government debt to finance it, particularly after Britain was
plunged into financial crisis by the market reaction to plans
for huge tax cuts funded by borrowing.
The package will be compiled by the end of this month. The
government will also devise a new plan by the end of the current
fiscal year in March to promote Japan as a tourist destination,
according to the draft.
Japan spent 2.8 trillion yen in dollar-selling, yen-buying
intervention last month when authorities acted in the markets to
prop up the yen for the first time since 1998 and ease the pain
of rising import costs.
The economic package is made up of four pillars: Response to
price hikes and accelerating wage rises; enhancing purchasing
power; promoting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalism;
and securing relief and safety of the people.
It marks a second round of economic measures following the
first package backed by a 2.7 trillion yen extra budget.
Kishida's government is expected to compile a second extra
budget, with the aim of winning parliament's approval by
December.
The first measures, which took effect in May, were comprised
of steps to help households and small firms deal with surging
fuel prices.
Any heavy spending could make it even harder to bring
Japan's primary budget balance, excluding new bond sales and
debt-servicing, into the black in the fiscal year ending March
2026.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)