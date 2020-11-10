Witness a true story of long-term suffering with chronic illness, addiction and Lyme disease transformed by the will to live

GIBSON, La., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the debilitating pain, discomfort and mysterious symptoms that Michelle L. Potter had since childhood, doctors kept telling that there is “nothing was wrong” with her. They could not help her identify, much less treat, her conditions. In “From Hell to Rebirth” (published by Balboa Press), she shares her inspirational story of persistence and determination to get answers and to get well.

This book is an intense, raw and emotional journey through pain and suffering, trials and struggles, bullying and false promises. Here, the author narrates her experiences with chronic illness, addiction, Lyme disease, and inner struggles in intimate detail. As she learns more about her body, her past, herself, and her spiritual truth, Potter transforms struggles into strengths, and illness into wellness and meaning.

“My personal life experiences inspired me to write ‘From Hell to Rebirth,’” the author states. “It was also another form of healing for me. It was a release. I was able to express my thoughts, emotions, and feelings. For a long time, I hid my pain and suffering. Writing this book became an outlet for me to heal, share hope, and help others to never give up on life despite their struggles.”

“From Hell to Rebirth” is a story of hope and an inspiration to all who suffer from mysterious and chronic conditions. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/819076-from-hell-to-rebirth to purchase a copy.

“From Hell to Rebirth”

By Michelle L. Potter

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982255855

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982255848

E-Book | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982256104

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michelle L. Potter is a traditional naturopath at Naturally Thriving with Michelle; a certified NES Health practitioner; a YogaFaith instructor; owner of mi-Chalet boutique, an online clothing boutique; and a chronic illness and chronic Lyme disease survivor. She is a Louisiana native, a mother of two, and the wife of the love of her life, Steve. Her mission in life is to share her personal journey to inspire others and to be a reminder to never lose sight of hope. “From Hell to Rebirth” is her first published work.

