Wiztopic : and Euronext Corporate Services Sign a Commercial Partnership

01/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
Wiztopic, the cloud-based provider of software solutions for corporate communications, public relations and investor relations professionals, today announced a commercial partnership with Euronext Corporate Services, a subsidiary of Euronext, providing companies with innovative solutions and tailor-made advisory services in the areas of governance, compliance, communication, and investor relations. This strategic alliance will simplify the access to highly complementary solutions for their respective customers.

The combination of Euronext Corporate Services and Wiztopic’s solutions constitutes a suite of best-in-class digital communication solutions to satisfy the increasingly sophisticated needs of time-poor corporate communication, PR and IR professionals.

Euronext Corporate Services’ clients will benefit from Wiztrust’s blockchain certification platform to secure their financial communications and avoid fake news.

"This partnership solidifies Wiztrust as the European platform for certifying corporate information” said Jérôme Lascombe, Wiztopic’s President. “Today 20% of the information from the CAC40 and SBF120 is certified with Wiztrust and distributed with Wiztopic. We are happy and proud to work closely together to accelerate our growth in the European markets.”

In addition, Wiztopic will ensure an efficient and measurable dissemination of this reliable communication on the web and social media. From Company Webcast studios, to its player and the news section of the corporate website, companies will seamlessly control their communication and IR activities. Finally, IR.Manager will provide the ultimate investor relations workflow and targeting tools to empower communication towards the investor community. Wiztopic’s investors and media rooms combined with Euronext Corporate Services’ webcasting and investors’ CRM will provide an unrivaled solution for IR and PR departments in Europe.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Wiztopic in order to create high value-added joint offers across our portfolio of services with newsroom and press release certification solutions. Communication has been one of our four main pillars ever since Euronext Corporate Services was founded, and we are convinced that Wiztopic’s technology will support our issuer customers in accelerating the digitalization of their communication in a secured environment”, Mathieu Caron, Head of Euronext Corporate Services.

Many IR and PR teams already leverage Wiztopic as the control tower of their daily tasks, including corporate news releases, newsrooms and IR rooms, annual results publications, financial press reviews, performance management. Integrating Euronext Corporate Services’ solutions into Wiztopic, like webcasting and real-time financial data creates a seamless platform that will further simplify the job of communications teams.


© Business Wire 2021
