Wolf Greenfield Promotes Six Attorneys in 2022

Wolf Greenfield is pleased to announce the promotion of two attorneys to the position of shareholder and four attorneys to the position of counsel, effective January 1, 2022. The firm’s newest shareholders are Libbie A. DiMarco and Jonathan B. Roses. The firm’s newest counsel are Michael J. Attisha PhD, Anant K. Saraswat, Turhan F. Sarwar, and William Wei Zhang PhD. Their legal and technical know-how covers a range of practice areas and industries, including litigation, post-grant proceedings, pharmaceutical, and electrical and computer technologies.

“After another strong year for the firm, it is exciting to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said Ed Gates, Wolf Greenfield’s President and Managing Partner. “Each of these attorneys embody Wolf Greenfield’s culture and values, and they exude passion toward their work and the clients they serve.”

SHAREHOLDERS:

Libbie DiMarco represents clients in complex intellectual property litigation in federal district court and at the international trade commission (ITC) and handles intellectual property enforcement proceedings before the United States Customs and Border Protection agency. Libbie’s trial experience spans a wide range of technologies, including computer hardware and software, data storage devices, small electronic devices, medical devices, and chemical products and processes. Libbie is the Chair of the AIPLA ITC Committee and often writes about ITC-related topics and trends. In 2021, Libbie was recognized by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly as an “Up & Coming Lawyer” and was named to the list of Massachusetts Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.

Jonathan B. Roses counsels an array of clients, including life sciences companies focused on the areas of small molecule pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical formulations, medical devices, and surgical methods. Jonathan is highly skilled in conducting and managing domestic and foreign patent prosecution and pre-litigation investigations, including worldwide freedom to operate, patentability, and exclusivity analyses. He is also experienced in representing clients in federal district court litigation and in post-grant proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and foreign counterparts. Jonathan has also provided regulatory advice and representation to clients relating to patent term extension and Orange Book listings under the Hatch-Waxman Act. Jonathan is named to Boston Magazine’s inaugural Top Lawyers list as well as the Massachusetts Super Lawyers list.

COUNSEL:

Mike Attisha counsels clients in a wide range of technology areas, including additive fabrication (3D printing), quantum computing, nuclear fusion power, electronic music, artificial intelligence, software, semiconductors, optics, and medical devices. Mike has an extremely broad technical knowledge drawn from his experience working in experimental physics, as a software consultant, and from his love of making and building.

Anant Saraswat represents companies in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), federal court, and the International Trade Commission in intellectual property cases involving technologies such as computer architecture, wireless communications, semiconductor fabrication, light emitting diodes, medical devices, and automotive components. In addition, Anant maintains an active pro bono practice. He was named Board Member of the Year by the South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston in 2021. Anant is also named to Boston Magazine’s inaugural Top Lawyers list and to the list of Massachusetts Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.

Turhan Sarwar is an experienced intellectual property attorney, with a practice that focuses on litigation and post-grant proceedings at the trial and appellate levels, and counseling clients regarding development and management of patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios. Turhan has extensive experience with litigation strategy and procedure in federal and state courts, proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and investigations before the US International Trade Commission. He is recognized on the inaugural Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list by The Best Lawyers in America© and is named to the list of Massachusetts Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.

William Wei Zhang focuses his practice on patent prosecution in the areas of pharmaceuticals and polymer chemistry. With a background as a medicinal chemist, William applies his technical experience to his legal work. He conducts patentability, freedom-to-operate, validity, and infringement analyses, works with inventors and in-house counsel to review invention disclosures, prepares and prosecutes patent applications, and assists with due diligence involving inter partes reviews. William is a co-inventor on two US patents directed to the treatment of diabetes and hepatitis C. He is named to the list of Massachusetts Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.

