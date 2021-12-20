Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Metromile, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert

12/20/2021 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of current and former Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) customers.

Metromile is an insurance company. Defendant sells pay-per-mile automobile insurance and licenses its technology to other insurance companies.

On or about March 5, 2021, Metromile began notifying customers and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred between July 2020 and January 2021 (the “Data Breach”). Metromile discovered a cybersecurity incident arising out of a software bug related to its online pre-filled quote form and application process. Based on its initial investigation, Metromile determined that unknown persons exploited the software bug to obtain personal information of certain individuals. Hackers obtained information from Metromile including the personally identifiable information of over one hundred thousand consumers, including, but not limited to, their driver’s license numbers.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Metromile and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Rachele R. Byrd, Esq., Partner
Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


Latest news "Companies"
12:51pAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Redemption of shares in Blommenholm industrier AS and share sale in Adevinta ASA
AQ
12:51pAult Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option
BU
12:50pQatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws
RE
12:50pLibya's NOC says 300,000 b/d crude shut in
PU
12:50pQUALYS : New Options Profiles for Log4Shell Detection
PU
12:50pINDIANA RESOURCES : Completion of Drilling – Minos
PU
12:50pIPSEN : Statement on lanreotide in the U.S.
PU
12:50pFetner properties closes on 270 west 96 street on manhattan's upper west side
PR
12:50pNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Closing of $60 Million Offering of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026
PR
12:50pWISeKey's WISe.ART NFT Marketplace adds new collection of NFTs from new artists
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks
2Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
3China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister
4Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
5Analyst recommendations: Anthem, AT&T, Block, Fedex, Visa...

HOT NEWS