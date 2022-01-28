Log in
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Nuna Baby Essentials Data Breach Alert

01/28/2022 | 03:40pm EST
NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf customers of Nuna Baby Essentials, whose payment card information may have been stolen as part of a recent data breach involving purchases made on Nuna Baby’s website. Nuna Baby recently announced that purchases made on their website between March 26, 2020 and April 7, 2021 may have been compromised and that customers’ full credit or debit card information may have been stolen and sold on the dark web.

If you have received a RECENT NOTICE OF THE DATA BREACH and have experienced fraudulent charges, it is possible that your personal information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Partner
Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
