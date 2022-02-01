Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Sports Warehouse Websites Data Breach Investigation Alert

02/01/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of customers of the affiliated websites of Running Warehouse, Tennis Warehouse, Tackle Warehouse and Skate Warehouse. Those websites are owned and operated by Running Warehouse, LLC; Sports Warehouse (as Tennis Warehouse); Wilderness Sports, LLC (as Tackle Warehouse); and Skate Warehouse, LLC, respectively (collectively “Sports Warehouse”).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Sports Warehouse operates several affiliated websites (Tackle Warehouse, Running Warehouse, Tennis Warehouse, and Skate Warehouse). Sports Warehouse affiliated websites sell discount sporting goods across the country.

On or about December 16, 2021, Sports Warehouse began notifying customers and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred as early as October 1, 2021 (the “Data Breach”). Sports Warehouse discovered a cybersecurity incident arising out of unauthorized access to a system which stored a database of individuals’ personal information on October 15, 2021. Sports Warehouse delayed notifying individuals for almost two (2) months after discovering the breach. Sports Warehouse determined that unknown persons were able to obtain client personal and card data maintained by the system. Hackers obtained information from Sports Warehouse including the personally identifiable information of an unknown number of an estimated 1,813,244 consumers, including, but not limited to, full name, billing address, shipping address, financial account numbers, credit card numbers (with CVV and expiration date), debit card number (with CVV), and website account password.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Tackle Warehouse, Running Warehouse, Tennis Warehouse, and/or Skate Warehouse and you reside in the United States, if you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Rachele R. Byrd, Esq., Partner
Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


Latest news "Companies"
01:01pFiskars has completed the divestment of its North American Watering Business
AQ
01:01pScholarShare 529 Launches 5th Annual Matching Grant Program
BU
01:01pInsyde® Software Credits Binarly's AI-Powered Firmware Threat Detection Technology for Recent Security Disclosures
BU
01:01pSEEK Safely Welcomes New Board President, Dr. Glenn Doyle
GL
01:01pThanks to Customers, NW Natural Scores High in Customer Satisfaction
BU
01:01pSEEK Safely Welcomes New Board President, Dr. Glenn Doyle
GL
01:01pHOOD ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Limited Shareholders
PR
01:01pFantasy 360 Announces Name Change to XR Immersive Tech Inc.
GL
01:01pAnne Frank Fonds Basel protects copyrights to works by Anne Frank
EQ
01:01pAVANGRID Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS