Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Sports Warehouse Websites Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of customers of the affiliated websites of Running Warehouse, Tennis Warehouse, Tackle Warehouse and Skate Warehouse. Those websites are owned and operated by Running Warehouse, LLC; Sports Warehouse (as Tennis Warehouse); Wilderness Sports, LLC (as Tackle Warehouse); and Skate Warehouse, LLC, respectively (collectively “Sports Warehouse”).

Sports Warehouse operates several affiliated websites (Tackle Warehouse, Running Warehouse, Tennis Warehouse, and Skate Warehouse). Sports Warehouse affiliated websites sell discount sporting goods across the country.

On or about December 16, 2021, Sports Warehouse began notifying customers and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred as early as October 1, 2021 (the “Data Breach”). Sports Warehouse discovered a cybersecurity incident arising out of unauthorized access to a system which stored a database of individuals’ personal information on October 15, 2021. Sports Warehouse delayed notifying individuals for almost two (2) months after discovering the breach. Sports Warehouse determined that unknown persons were able to obtain client personal and card data maintained by the system. Hackers obtained information from Sports Warehouse including the personally identifiable information of an unknown number of an estimated 1,813,244 consumers, including, but not limited to, full name, billing address, shipping address, financial account numbers, credit card numbers (with CVV and expiration date), debit card number (with CVV), and website account password.

