Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Walmart, Inc. and NEC Networks LLC D/B/A CaptureRx Data Breach Investigation Alert

11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT
NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of California pharmacy customers of Walmart, Inc. (“Walmart”).

NEC Networks LLC d/b/a CaptureRx (“CaptureRx”) is a specialty pharmacy benefits manager. Its services include prescription claims processing, patient assistance program administration, and public health service 340B drug program administration. CaptureRx provides these services for pharmacies and healthcare providers across the United States, including Walmart.

On or before February 11, 2021, CaptureRx learned that an unauthorized actor breached its system and accessed electronic files containing the personally identifiable information and protected health information of certain of Walmart’s customers (the “Data Breach”). The data included, at least, customers’ names, birthdates, and prescription information.

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

If you received a NOTICE OF SECURITY INCIDENT from CaptureRx with regard to the prescription information you provided to Walmart and you reside in California, if you wish to discuss this investigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Rachele R. Byrd, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com or byrd@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


