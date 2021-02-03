Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolters Kluwer Launches Merger Thresholds Monitor through Collaboration with Granville Knowledge Management

02/03/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced a partnership with Granville Knowledge Management (Granville KM) to integrate Merger Thresholds Monitor with Kluwer Competition Law. The addition of this next-generation solution offers antitrust and competition lawyers access to an exclusive source of best-in-class information on merger control thresholds worldwide.

The new tool is Wolters Kluwer's latest enhancement to Kluwer Competition Law, the leading resource for EU, national and international competition law research that combines superior functionality with unmatched content. Through its partnership with Granville KM, Wolters Kluwer has further elevated Kluwer Competition Law's wealth of resources, bringing the only source of dynamically updated and actively edited merger control information to the platform. Merger Thresholds Monitor allows for a far more efficient process to save practitioners time and resources and help drive increased client service delivery.

"Tracking and following merger thresholds is a labour intensive but vital component of antitrust and competition law practitioners' work, and we are pleased to offer a next-generation solution that will greatly improve the speed and accuracy of this workflow," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The addition of Merger Thresholds Monitor provides our customers with an unparalleled resource of knowledge and insight into one of the most complex issues facing antitrust and competition law practitioners today."

"Merger Thresholds Monitor is a dynamic knowledge management solution, constantly updated by a senior competition lawyer working with local experts to provide the most accurate information available on merger control thresholds, procedural information, exchange rates, interpretation and guidance," said Patrick Gorman, head of Granville Knowledge Management. "Our partnership with Wolters Kluwer will make these resources available on Kluwer Competition Law for a wide range of antitrust and competition lawyers."

To learn more about Merger Thresholds Monitor on Kluwer Competition Law, visit: https://www.kluwercompetitionlaw.com/merger-thresholds-monitor

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-merger-thresholds-monitor-through-collaboration-with-granville-knowledge-management-301221454.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips CEO Frans van Houten announces introduction of the PACE Circular Economy Action Agendas
PU
11:16aIMF Executive Board Reviews IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Market Access Countries sitecoreitem
PU
11:16aCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL : Why a veteran airport concessionaire sees a big future for automated retail
AQ
11:16aVIDEOS : Asset Management Round Table Series
PU
11:16aCASTLES TECHNOLOGY : teams with Valor Paytech on payment solution
AQ
11:16aFINCANTIERI S P A : Officially takes part to the sea defence project
PU
11:16aTRIPADVISOR : 's Global Headquarters to Serve as COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center for Newton-Wellesley Hospital/Mass General Brigham Patients
PR
11:16aTRÜNORTH GLOBAL : ™ Appoints Brian Doege to Vice President of Sales
BU
11:15aTrafigura's Puma Energy resumes distribution from Myanmar fuel terminal
RE
11:15aNational Healthcare M&A Firm Stoneridge Partners Announces Record Year, Expresses Optimism for 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ