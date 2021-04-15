Woman-Owned Startup Focused on Bias in the Workplace Acquires DBE Certification

Foresee and Company’s Innovative Approach to Workplace Bias Achieves GDOT Approval

Foresee and Company announced today that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved them for DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) status. The woman-owned, Atlanta-based, startup is the only company in the US using proprietary values-based assessments to identify and directly target bias in the workplace.

Kimberly King, director of GDOT, says, “I am pleased to see woman-owned companies taking on the urgent issue of bias within organizations. The firm’s recognition of the need provided by this moment in history is indicative of their forward thinking commitment to doing business that makes a difference.”

Nichelle Gainey, Foresee and Company’s co-founding partner, says, “We are so proud to have been granted DBE certification. Georgia’s Department of Transportation’s staff was thorough, thoughtful and extremely helpful during the process. As a woman and minority owned business, we look forward to serving the state of Georgia and the companies doing business here as they work to address bias. We are grateful for the support, recognition, and the opportunity to be an integral part of moving Georgia forward.”

Foresee and Company focuses on pinpointing bias within organizations by location and management level using the only proven values-based assessment methodology available in the market. This unique data-driven approach gives companies the best predictor of motivations and behaviors in the workplace by delivering multi-faceted reports that provide insight into issues like low productivity and high turnover resulting from bias. Using this data, Foresee is able to work closely with management to create customized training and team building programs without causing greater harm to their culture, which as research shows, is so often the unintended byproduct of de-facto diversity and inclusion training.

For more information visit: https://foreseeandco.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005189/en/