  Homepage
  News
News
Woman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries

12/26/2022 | 11:02am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Jersey police said on Monday the death toll from a blast at an apartment building earlier this month had reached 10 after a woman who was injured in the explosion died in hospital.

The blast at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, destroyed the three-storey building in the island's capital of St Helier.

Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in a building adjacent to the one that collapsed, died in hospital on Sunday, police said.

"This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances," Chief of Police Robin Smith said in a statement.

Police are still investigating the causes of the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Dec. 10. Residents had reported the smell of gas to fire services the previous evening.

The site of the blast remains cordoned off and scientific work in the investigation is expected to last several weeks, police have said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
