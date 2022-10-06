Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Woman who held up Lebanese bank for own savings released on bail

10/06/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hafiz, who forced a bank to release her family savings in September, hugs her friends after she was released, outside the Justice Palace in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese woman who last month held up a Beirut bank to retrieve her own savings was released on bail on Thursday after she handed herself in to authorities following weeks on the run, her lawyer said.

Sali Hafiz, 28, was ordered to pay 1 million Lebanese pounds ($25) and slapped with a 6-month travel ban over the Sept. 14 bank holdup that turned her into a folk hero in a country where hundreds of thousands of people have savings trapped in banks.

The money was intended to pay for treatment for her sister who has cancer, she said.

Lebanon's informal capital controls were put in place by banks in 2019 as the financial system imploded and never formalized by law, leading depositors fed up with the arbitrary measures to take matters into their own hands.

More than a dozen depositors have held up banks to access their own savings in the past month alone. Most of those have only faced brief detention but Hafiz's case differs as she went on the run.

Banks say they make exceptions for humanitarian cases and have called on the government to pass formal controls and work to resolve the crisis.

Lenders closed for about a week last month after a spate of hold-ups. They have since reopened with heightened security - but frustrated savers have shown no signs of letting up.

On Wednesday, Lebanese lawmaker Cynthia Zarazir held a sit-in at her bank branch north of Beirut to retrieve $8,500 trapped in the bank that she said she needed for a surgery.

Such actions have been met with widespread popular support as government authorities fail to tackle the crisis with slow implementation of reforms required to unlock an IMF bailout.

Hafiz managed to retrieve nearly $12,000 from her account when she entered the bank and threatened employees with what later turned out to be a fake pistol.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Timour Azhari


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.43% 0.6419 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.64% 1.11727 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.01% 0.72797 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.01% 0.98123 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.52% 0.012186 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.98% 0.56642 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
Latest news "Economy"
01:34pFamily of man who died in police custody settles lawsuit with Rochester, NY
RE
01:33pS&P Says Credit Suisse AG Affirmed At 'A/A-1' Amid Weaker Economic Forecasts, Outlook Remains Negative
RE
01:33pS&p- credit suisse ag affirmed at 'a/a-1' amid weaker economic f…
RE
01:29pDaily Mail publisher refutes phone-tapping allegations by Prince Harry, others
RE
01:28pMore than 2.5 million U.S. teens vaped in 2022, a 'concerning' health risk, officials say
RE
01:26pJuul to cancel overseas expansion, trim jobs - WSJ
RE
01:23pTwitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in U.S
RE
01:20pU.S. targets alleged Myanmar arms traffickers with sanctions for supplying junta
RE
01:16pU.S. government backs New York lawsuit against ghost gun sellers
RE
01:15pFrance's Macron is a friend, British PM Liz Truss decides
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS