Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Presents Live and Virtual Panel Discussion Unveiling the Annual Report, Women CEOs in America: Changing the Face of Business Leadership, Taking Place at 1:00 p.m. ET tomorrow October 13th

10/12/2021 | 10:48am EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 13, 2021


12:30 pm ET – Live Attendee Arrivals and Lunch Refreshments


1:00 – 2:00 pm ET – Live and Virtual Program



WHERE:

Register and Livestream the Virtual Program Here


Live Event to be Held at National Press Club Studios


529 14th Street NW, Suite 480, Washington, DC



WHAT:

Panel Discussion on WBC's 2nd Annual Report, Women CEOs in America: Changing the Face of Business Leadership, what the report means and how to increase the number of Women CEOs moving forward. The 2020 report was the first of its kind to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the women running Fortune 500, 1000, Russell 300, S&P, Private Companies over 1 billion and entrepreneurs over $500 million across the US, and we are proud to release this updated list. 


-  Moderator, Lisa Matthews, 2021 National Press Club President


-  Panelist Anna Mok, President & CEO of Ascend and Ascend Foundation


-  Panelist Lorraine Hariton, CEO of Catalyst


-  Panelist Kimber Maderazzo, Chair of the Board of C200


-  Panelist Edie Fraser, CEO of Women Business Collaborative (WBC)


-  Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Resources


-  Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chair and former CEO of APCO Worldwide



ABOUT:

Women Business Collaborative is an alliance of more than 57 women's business organizations, Advisor and Leader Council Champions, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. We are a business movement consisting of millions of diverse, professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media leveraging the power of collaboration to accelerate change. The power of combining the collaborative approach with our movement is already creating momentum and accelerating the pace of change for businesswomen. www.wbcollaborative.org



#WBCFasterTogether

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-business-collaborative-wbc-presents-live-and-virtual-panel-discussion-unveiling-the-annual-report-women-ceos-in-america-changing-the-face-of-business-leadership-taking-place-at-100-pm-et-tomorrow-october-13th-301398225.html

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative


© PRNewswire 2021
