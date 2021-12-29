Women In Bio Diversifies More Than 100 Life Science Boardrooms

Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Women In Bio (EWIB), a Women In Bio (WIB) initiative, celebrates a milestone year in 2021 with the 100th Boardroom Ready Alumnae appointment to a corporate board in the life science industry. This year alone, more than 40 appointments took place, totaling 112 placements since the program’s inception. Boardroom Ready is an award-winning executive development platform designed to fuel women’s participation on corporate boards.

“Boardroom Ready is designed to identify and amplify C-suite women who are ready, willing and able to contribute and serve on corporate boards. The program works to ensure that boardrooms reflect the diverse world we live in, and we are proud to have made significant progress towards that mission with this year’s record-breaking number of appointments,” said Lisa Iadicicco, Executive Director, WIB.

Boardroom Ready began in 2016 and saw three members of the inaugural Cohort appointed to corporate boards. Since then, the program has more than doubled the number of board appointments each year. “The Boardroom Ready Alumnae community is the epitome of phenomenal women. As chair of EWIB, it is critical to have more women in the boardroom and I advocate for that at every opportunity. We know that real change occurs only when we change the culture of governance in boardrooms and we do that by advocating for these amazing women to receive director roles,” said Shehnaaz Suliman.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on a board, the 2022 Boardroom Application process is open. Applicants must have current WIB membership and an interest in continued involvement with WIB (e.g., either through Executive Women In Bio (EWIB), local chapter involvement, sponsorship or mentorship.

To learn more about WIB, EWIB and Boardroom Ready, visit www.womeninbio.org. Distinguished Alumnae are available for interviews upon request.

About Executive Women In Bio

Executive Women in Bio (EWIB) is a committee comprised of senior leaders in biopharma and the life sciences operating within the membership-based, national non-profit organization, Women in Bio (WIB). EWIB champions for greater diversity and is committed to supporting female leadership through professional development programs, including Boardroom Ready. EWIB strives to be a foundational resource for women in executive roles, by fostering achievement and empowering women to be the best leaders and influencers they can be through formal education, training, and structured networking. EWIB offers a competitive, intensive board competency-building curriculum held annually at George Washington University to refine skills and to increase preparedness for the responsibilities related to serving on both public and private boards. For more information, visit: https://www.womeninbio.org/Executives

About Women In Bio

Founded in 2002 to support all women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer to peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit https://www.womeninbio.org.

