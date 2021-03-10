Women Leading Communities through the COVID Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest global economic and social crisis in generations. Trusted community leaders and local governments face enormous demands during a crisis of this scale. In times like these, women have often been at the forefront of providing community leadership and assistance. At the same time, they have been disproportionately impacted by this crisis. COVID-19 has only intensified the gender-based violence (GBV) pandemic, with instances of violence against women increasing as lockdowns and stay-at-home orders became the norm.

Join the World Bank and Tostan International on March 9 at 9 AM ET (2 PM GMT) as we convene experts to raise awareness of the ways women are disproportionately vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19. Above all, this discussion will highlight the many more ways that women-if fully empowered-can be agents of change at the community level, particularly now as countries urgently seek solutions to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

