  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Women Representation Across FTSE 100 Boards Reached 39% in 2021

02/22/2022 | 02:18am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


The number of women holding board positions in FTSE 100 companies reached 39% in 2021, up from 13% a decade ago, the U.K. government said Tuesday.

In terms of female representation on boards, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index now ranks in second position when compared with peer countries, only trailing France's CAC 40--where the percentage of women in 2021 was almost 44%. Unlike in the U.K., in France there is a quota system for women representation.

The companies with the highest representation of women in leadership positions within London's blue-chip index were Next PLC, Burberry Group PLC and Pearson PLC. The worst performers were Ashtead Group PLC, Intermediate Capital Group PLC and Fresnillo PLC.

In the wider FTSE 350 index, the percentage of women's board representation rose to just under 38%. Women in chairman roles across the FTSE 350 increased to 48 last year from 39 in 2020, the government said.

"It is excellent to see the progress being made, but we know there is more to be done," Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss said.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 0218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC -3.29% 4621 Delayed Quote.-22.11%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -0.10% 2024 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CAC 40 -2.04% 6788.34 Real-time Quote.-3.12%
FRESNILLO PLC 1.60% 696.8 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
FTSE 100 -0.39% 7484.33 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC -1.81% 1709 Delayed Quote.-22.11%
NEXT PLC -0.64% 6816 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
PEARSON PLC 0.35% 623.2 Delayed Quote.1.83%
PLC S.P.A. -1.72% 1.995 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
HOT NEWS