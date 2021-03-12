Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Women Tech Council : Culminates Celebration of International Women's Day by Unveiling 2021 Shatter List

03/12/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies recognized for measures that are supporting women in tech through the female recession

Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today culminated their celebration of International Women’s Day by releasing the 2021 Shatter List. The list names the technology and innovation companies who are enacting impactful programs and inclusive cultures to accelerate removing the glass ceiling for women in tech.

This year’s Shatter List comes in the midst of the first female recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. By moving beyond HR and hiring measures, the list reviews and rates the development and successful implementation of company-wide practices to create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. Recognizing these measures accelerates their spread throughout technology communities, and supports the measures making the greatest impact for women.

“While the vaccine will help immunize us against COVID-19, there is no immunization against this recession,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Just like these companies, leaders and professionals at every level need to be in action for women by creating the leadership styles, working environments and company policies that give women the support to excel, and consequently propel the growth of our entire technology ecosystem.”

The 2021 Shatter List was compiled using data from more than 10 different sources that demonstrated work and impact in the four areas most critical to breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech. Each factor relates to demonstrable and visible programming, activities and commitment that advance women in tech from entry level positions to executive roles.

The four evaluation areas are as follows:

  • Executive engagement (active support from all leadership, especially the executive team and CEO)
  • Company programming (proactively implement programs to support women and currently has women in leadership and executive roles)
  • Community investment (active participation with the broader community to share and learn best practices for inclusion and culture)
  • Women’s or Diversity & Inclusion group (internal, formal programs that support women)

The 2021 Shatter List in alphabetical order is as follows:

  • 1-800 Contacts
  • Adobe
  • Ancestry
  • AvidXchange
  • Bamboo HR
  • Chatbooks
  • CHG Healthcare
  • Clearlink
  • Cotopaxi
  • Dealertrack
  • Dell Technologies
  • Domo
  • eBay
  • Facebook
  • Finicity
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Health Catalyst
  • HealthEquity
  • HireVue
  • InMoment
  • Instructure
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Listen Technologies
  • Lucid
  • MarketStar
  • Micron Technology
  • MX
  • Nice inContact
  • Northrop Grumman
  • O.C. Tanner
  • Oracle
  • Overstock
  • Pluralsight
  • Progressive Leasing
  • Pure Storage
  • Qualtrics
  • Recursion
  • Vivint Smart Home
  • WCF Insurance
  • Workday
  • Workfront, an Adobe Company
  • Zions Bancorporation

For more information on the methodology and research of the Shatter List, or examples of specific examples of the types of programs and practices these companies are using, see WTC’s report, “The Gender Gap in Tech and How to Fix It.” www.womentechcouncil.com

For more information about what more is being done to change the tech world for women, visit, www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pKINDER MORGAN  : Colorado Energy Organizations Launch First-of-its-Kind Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Partnership
PU
05:46pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important March 24 Deadline – VYGR
GL
05:46pOCUGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, MARCH 18 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET to Discuss 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update
GL
05:44pEnergy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy
RE
05:43pMODEL N  : Highlights from Rainmaker21 LIVE for Life Sciences
PU
05:38pTech Down On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:36pMV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results Q1/2021
BU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pOCEAN WILSONS  : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Call Notice
PU
05:33pNEW PROVIDENCE ACQUISITION  : Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ