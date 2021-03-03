From Tajikistan to Nicaragua, from tourism to textiles, businesses and government leaders around the world are sharing their tips on how small businesses can survive the pandemic, focusing on women.

This social media campaign from 1-8 March is to celebrate International Women's Day, which is 8 March. It features animated quote cards with leaders suggesting solutions for small business recovery.

The campaign also features four recent policy reports on women in trade, covering multilateral trade, bilateral trade, public procurement and an action plan presented at the latest W-20.

Women lead: small business recovery is the International Trade Centre's contribution to the United Nations' overall campaign, called Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world. The aim is to inspire people to use policy and business ideas that help small firms recover from the pandemic.

Each day, new quote cards are available on ITC's website, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The International Trade Centre is also co-hosting two major events for International Women's Day.

8 March: New ISO standard on women's entrepreneurship

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the Swedish Institute for Standards and the International Trade Centre mark the issuance of a new ISO standard. It harmonizes definitions and terms for women's entrepreneurship. Register: https://bit.ly/3uvlfMF

9 March: Women in Tourism, Building Back Better

The world's leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin, includes a joint ITB-ITC virtual panel that explores support for women in sustainable tourism. To find out more about ITC's initiatives for women in tourism, please contact ckemunto@intracen.org.

Join us in celebrating leadership for small business recovery!