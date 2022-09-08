Women make small gains in leadership of private German banks

That is up from less than 10% at the start of the 1990s, and 34.8% in 2020. Growth has tapered in recent years.

Recognising that more needs to be done to promote gender balance, German banks say they are taking steps to adjust equality even as staff cuts and major overhauls complicate matters.

It is an issue that goes beyond Germany. A Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/business/top-europes-banks-its-still-mans-world-2022-03-08/ of the 25 biggest European banks earlier this year showed nearly all CEO and chair changes over a two-year period went to men.

