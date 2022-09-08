Log in
Women make small gains in leadership of private German banks

09/08/2022
FILE PHOTO: The Frankfurt, Germany, skyline during a lockdown amid the pandemic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Women made up 35.2% of leadership positions at private banks in Germany in 2021, figures from the bank employment lobby AGV Banken showed on Thursday, as the country makes stuttering progress on increasing female representation at the top of the financial sector.

That is up from less than 10% at the start of the 1990s, and 34.8% in 2020. Growth has tapered in recent years.

Recognising that more needs to be done to promote gender balance, German banks say they are taking steps to adjust equality even as staff cuts and major overhauls complicate matters.

It is an issue that goes beyond Germany. A Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/business/top-europes-banks-its-still-mans-world-2022-03-08/ of the 25 biggest European banks earlier this year showed nearly all CEO and chair changes over a two-year period went to men.

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Madeline Chambers)

By Tom Sims


© Reuters 2022
