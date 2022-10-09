Women students tell Iran's president to 'get lost'

A video posted on Twitter by the activist 1500tasvir website showed what it said were women students loudly chanting "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs get lost" as the president visited their campus.

Reuters was able to confirm the location in the video, but could not confirm the date the video was captured.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for wearing "inappropriate attire" on September 13, has ignited nationwide protests, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years.