'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman 1984" led
domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend
without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel
nabbed $3 million between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total
in the U.S. and Canada to $32.6 million. Overseas, the film
grabbed $4.7 million for an international tally of $98.8
million.
With $131 million in global box office receipts, the "Wonder
Woman" sequel has outperformed most fellow pandemic-era
releases. Yet that doesn't make up for the film's mighty $200
million production budget, which is to say the latest outing for
Gal Gadot's DC hero will almost certainly lose money for the
studio. Nonetheless, Warner Bros. has already greenlit a third
installment with Gadot and director Patty Jeninks on board. The
comic book adaptation was released simultaneously on HBO Max in
an effort to buoy streaming service subscribers. It's unclear
how many HBO Max users watched the movie, though the company
touted record viewership. Next weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" will
be taken off HBO Max and it will only be available to watch in
theaters until it reaches its traditional home entertainment
window. It's expected to return to the streaming platform a few
months later.
A surprising bright spot for the Amazonian warrior has been
Canada, where only 5% of theaters are open and HBO Max is not
available. Warners released the film concurrently in any
available cinemas and on premium video-on-demand, a rare
strategy that wouldn't have been tolerated by film exhibitors in
pre-pandemic times. Even more unprecedented, the studio actually
divulged tangible digital sales, something that no Hollywood
studio has be willing to share. Canada's pVOD model resulted in
additional $7.2 million in revenues from online platforms like
iTunes and Amazon.
Outside of North America, Disney and Pixar's "Soul" -- which
skipped U.S. theaters to debut on Disney Plus -- continues to
pick up steam at the international box office. The existential
family film amassed $8.9 million from 11 foreign countries,
boosting its overseas total to $47.3 million. Chinese movie
theaters have accounted for a bulk of that haul, with $36
million in ticket sales coming from the Middle Kingdom alone.
It's now the fourth-highest grossing Pixar movie ever in China
and looks to overtake "Finding Dory" ($38.4 million) for third
place following "Coco" and "Incredibles 2."
Without any new nationwide releases, a variety of holdovers
rounded out domestic box office charts. In second place,
Universal and DreamWorks' "The Croods: A New Age" pulled in $1.8
million in its seventh week of release for a domestic tally of
$36.8 million. Internationally, "The Croods" sequel crossed $90
million after adding $5.1 million from 17 overseas countries.
Its global haul hovers at $127 million. The film is currently
available on premium video-on-demand platforms as part of a deal
forged between Universal and major exhibitors such as AMC and
Cinemark. Under the pact, the studio can put new titles on
digital rental services after 17 days of their theatrical
debuts. In return, AMC and Cinemark get a cut of the profits and
any open cinemas have fresh content to show on the big screen.
Another Universal title "News of the World" managed third
place with $1.2 million. The Tom Hanks-led Western drama,
directed by Paul Greengrass, premiered on Christmas Day and has
collected $7 million to date. Netflix has international rights
to "News of the World."
Sony's thriller "Monster Hunter" took in $1.1 million,
enough to land the No. 4 spot. After a month in theaters, the
video game adaptation with Milla Jovovich has generated $7.8
million. "Fatale," a psychological thriller with Hilary Swank
and Michael Ealy, rounded out the top five with $670,000 in its
fourth weekend of release. That brings its total to $4 million.
Focus Features' revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman"
secured $560,000 over the weekend, finding itself in sixth place
and putting its total at $2.7 million. Like "The Croods" sequel
and "News of the World," the film falls under its parent company
Universal's early VOD agreement. Directed by Emerald Fennell and
starring Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" lands on home
entertainment for a premium price starting on Jan. 15.