Wondercise : Launches World-First Motion Matching Home Fitness System with Apple Watch Support

10/06/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Set to revolutionize the fitness industry, Wondercise is the closest on-demand home workouts have come to scalable, virtual training with a personal touch.

Pioneering fitness technology startup Wondercise, creator of the world’s first home training system to analyze and compare user movements with those of an on-screen trainer in real-time, launches globally with Apple Watch and Garmin Wearable support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005849/en/

Motion Matching technology brings the personal touch of taught classes to living rooms around the world (Photo: Business Wire)

Motion Matching technology brings the personal touch of taught classes to living rooms around the world (Photo: Business Wire)

Wondercise Motion Matching

Motion Matching – a feature missing from Apple’s Fitness+ service, enables users to maintain a focus on form, mirror trainers’ movements, and maximize workout results.

Wondercise offers unlimited access to over 50 classes at an affordable price, with sessions from trainers, including MMA champion Luis ‘Baboon’ Palomino, fitness influencer Adam Frater, and experts across a huge range of disciplines. These include Resistance Band Training, Hip Hop Dance, Kettlebell Crush, Tai Chi, Yoga and more. Thanks to its pioneering Motion Matching technology, Wondercise brings the personal touch of taught classes to living rooms around the world.

A Wonder Core company

Wondercise is built upon years of international insights into health and fitness; with its award-winning parent company, Wonder Core having achieved global acclaim with over ten million products sold.

“With the backdrop of COVID 19, a dramatic reduction in gym attendance, and an increase in time spent at home, it has become critical for everyone to have easy access to an affordable and effective fitness solution during this new normal. Wondercise’s Motion Matching technology and support for a wide range of wearables creates an ideal alternative for consumers and the broader fitness, wellbeing and health industries.”
Eric Chuang, Wondercise CEO

With the global rollout of the Wondercise service released in tandem with Apple Watch support, Wondercise is set to target the 51.4 percent of global smartwatch users who currently own an Apple Watch.*

* Counterpoint Research

About Wondercise

Established in 2015 by Wonder Core, Wondercise is a smart technology and fitness equipment brand that aims to improve personal sports performance by providing a complete fitness experience for all.

In just four years, Wonder Core has become a top-300 patent applicant in Taiwan, receiving invitations from the government to participate in national innovation events. Alongside its continued work to develop its Motion Matching technology, research is being carried out in partnership with gyms and hospitals.

For more information, visit: https://www.wondercise.com/EN


© Business Wire 2020
