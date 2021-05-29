Wondershare : DemoCreator Announces User Referral Campaign with Free Licenses and Other Exciting Rewards

Wondershare DemoCreator has come up with an interesting referral campaign that includes tons of exciting rewards like free licenses, Amazon vouchers, and a GoPro HERO8.

Wondershare DemoCreator has recently announced an interesting campaign to encourage its users to refer the app to others. The user referral campaign is officially live on DemoCreator’s website to boost its overall presence and increate the user base of the product. The all-in-one screen recorder and video editor is already trusted by 500,000 users.

DemoCreator Refer and Win Campaign

DemoCreator users can now win big by simply referring the tool to their friends and family. Both would get a 7- day free license. The more people are referred, the more licenses could be obtained, but the cumulative maximum does not exceed 21 days. Also, the Referral Campaign is hosting a contest with exciting rewards for the top referrals.

To participate in the DemoCreator User Referral Campaign, you have to go through these basic steps:

Visit the official campaign page of Wondershare DemoCreator and sign into your account. Check your referral link for DemoCreator and invite your friends by the link. Users can also send invites via email or social media platforms. Wait as the referee uses the shared link to sign in to Wondershare DemoCreator. Once signed up, both the referee and the referrer get a free DemoCreator license.

Apart from a free license of DemoCreator, participants can also compete for the following rewards:

One GoPro HERO8 Action Camera for the first position of Top Referrers

An Amazon Gift card worth $100 for the second position of Top Referrers

A Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for the third position of Top Referrers

Every user can access their dashboard on the campaign page where they can see the number of people they have invited and their successful referees. There is also a Top Referral dashboard on the campaign page where users can check who is leading the event and how many successful referees they need to invite to win.

Wondershare DemoCreator is a user-friendly desktop application that works as a professional screen recorder and video editor. With this referral campaign the company expects to extend its market.

Find more campaign details here: https://dc.wondershare.com/referral-campaign.html

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. Wondershare has been committed to creating powerful and easy-to-use software for users. Dedicated to becoming a global and influential platform of software solutions, Wondershare already has its presence in over 150 countries and is known as a leading software developer in numerous domains. www.wondershare.com

