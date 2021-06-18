Log in
Wood Mackenzie buys consultancy Roskill to expand energy transition offering

06/18/2021 | 08:03am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Friday it had acquired privately-owned Roskill as it expands its expertise in the metals and materials crucial for the energy transition.

"Combining Roskill's capabilities with Wood Mackenzie reinforces our ability to provide comprehensive, integrated analysis across the energy, and metals and mining value chain," said Neal Anderson, Wood Mackenzie's president.

Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie, owned by Verisk Analytics, specialises in commercial intelligence for the natural resources sector.

Roskill, which describes itself as a "leader in critical materials supply chain intelligence", was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London.

Wood Mackenzie also appointed Valerie Purvis as global head of metals and mining, which will include Roskill, in addition to her current role as head of the chemicals business.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
