Wood-plastic Composites Market by Product, by End-user, and by Region- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024 | Technavio

The global wood-plastic composites market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.
The need to comply with CO2 emission and fuel economy targets is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as quality assurance and consumer perception will hamper market growth.
The need to comply with CO2 emission and fuel economy targets is one of the critical factors that will drive wood-plastic composites market growth. With growing concerns about the environment, researchers across the world are focusing on developing effective and efficient WPCs from recycled raw materials. WPCs reduces the resource pressure on non-renewable materials, as the percentage composition of the wood in them is above 50%. Petroleum-based polymer mix used for making WPCs leave a significant carbon footprint. However, using bio-based materials can reduce the environmental impact substantially. The pressure to comply with environmental regulations will fuel the use of these materials, and drive the wood-plastic composites market growth.
Global Wood-plastic Composites Market: Product Landscape
In 2019, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest market share. Market growth in the polyethylene segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, and others' segment.
Global Wood-plastic Composites Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for wood-plastic composites in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.
Companies Covered
-
Beologic
-
CRH Plc
-
Croda International Plc
-
Fiberon
-
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
-
Formtech Enterprises Inc.
-
Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.
-
The AZEK Co. LLC
-
Trex Co. Inc.
-
Universal Forest Products Inc.
