Wood-plastic Composites Market by Product, by End-user, and by Region- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/17/2020 | 11:16pm EST

The global wood-plastic composites market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006349/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need to comply with CO2 emission and fuel economy targets is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as quality assurance and consumer perception will hamper market growth.

The need to comply with CO2 emission and fuel economy targets is one of the critical factors that will drive wood-plastic composites market growth. With growing concerns about the environment, researchers across the world are focusing on developing effective and efficient WPCs from recycled raw materials. WPCs reduces the resource pressure on non-renewable materials, as the percentage composition of the wood in them is above 50%. Petroleum-based polymer mix used for making WPCs leave a significant carbon footprint. However, using bio-based materials can reduce the environmental impact substantially. The pressure to comply with environmental regulations will fuel the use of these materials, and drive the wood-plastic composites market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/wood-plastic-composites-market-industry-analysis

Global Wood-plastic Composites Market: Product Landscape

In 2019, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest market share. Market growth in the polyethylene segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, and others' segment.

Global Wood-plastic Composites Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for wood-plastic composites in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Companies Covered

  • Beologic
  • CRH Plc
  • Croda International Plc
  • Fiberon
  • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
  • Formtech Enterprises Inc.
  • Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.
  • The AZEK Co. LLC
  • Trex Co. Inc.
  • Universal Forest Products Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wood-plastic Composites Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in wood-plastic composites market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wood-plastic composites market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wood-plastic composites market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wood-plastic composites market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beologic
  • CRH Plc
  • Croda International Plc
  • Fiberon
  • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
  • Formtech Enterprises Inc.
  • Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.
  • The AZEK Co. LLC
  • Trex Co. Inc.
  • Universal Forest Products Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
