NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood’s ARK
Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic
rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S.
mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest
rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares.
The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to
date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index
. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all
537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all
U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the
firm's Dec. 16 ranking.
With the S&P 500 on pace for its biggest annual decline
since the Great Financial Crisis, few funds are likely to escape
2022 unscathed. Stock portfolio managers trailed their
benchmarks by 0.6% this year, leaving most behind the 19% drop
in the S&P 500 for the year to date or the nearly 22% decline in
the Russell 2000.
"Portfolio managers got it wrong on inflation this year, and
you could also say that the Fed got it wrong on inflation," said
Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global
Investments.
The high-growth companies favored by Wood have fared
especially badly as the Federal Reserve unleashed its most
aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades to contain
inflation policymakers
initially believed
to be transitory.
Higher yields can
dull the allure
of growth shares, whose often-rich valuations tend to be
based on future profits that are discounted more severely as
yields rise. They also
undermine the case
for owning stocks by increasing the attractiveness of
Treasuries and other fixed-income investments.
Wood's fund ranked 3,544 among all 3,552 actively-managed
U.S. equity mutual funds tracked by Morningstar. The worst
performing fund of the year, by comparison, was the Voya Russia
fund, which is down 92% for the year to date.
Top-holdings such as Zoom Video Communications Inc,
Tesla Inc and Block Inc (formerly known as Square)
are all down more than 60% this year, while Teladoc
Health Inc and Roku are both down more than
70%. Overall, each of the fund's ten largest holdings is down
30% or more for the year to date.
Wood also seemed to be caught off-guard by the staying power
of inflation, saying a year ago that deflation was the true risk
for markets in the year ahead. In September of this year, she
called the Fed's rate hikes a "mistake" and in December said
that she believes that the U.S. economy has been in a recession
"all year." Consumer prices surged in 2022 to their highest
level in four decades.
The top 15 actively managed equity mutual funds this year,
meanwhile, largely focused on energy or commodities, benefiting
from a surge in prices for oil and other raw materials. The
Invesco Energy Fund, which topped all diversified
funds in Morningstar’s mid-December rankings, is up nearly 49%
year to date.
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3x Leveraged ETN,
which offers a triple daily return of the equally-weighted
stocks in its portfolio like Chevron Corp and Exxon
Mobil Corp, led all funds in Morningstar’s ranking. It
is up 172% year to date.
CRASH LANDING
Other funds that soared in recent years on the backs of
large bets on technology stocks fell on hard times in 2022.
The $1.4 billion Morgan Stanley Insight I fund, which has
its largest position in cloud company Snowflake Inc,
was among the worst performing large-cap fund in the Morningstar
ranking and is down 61.3% year to date, while the $59 million
Zevenbergen Genea Fund, which like ARK has an outsized bet on
Tesla Inc, slumped 59% and was among the year's worst performing
diversified funds, according to Morningstar.
Wood shot to prominence in 2020 as her portfolio of
so-called "stay at home" stocks like Zoom and Teladoc soared,
helping her fund at one time reach $27.6 billion in assets under
management. The fund now has slightly less than $6.5 billion in
assets.
Memories of those heady days may be one of the reasons many
investors have continued to buy into her futuristic vision.
The ARK Innovation Fund has pulled in a net $1.6 billion in
inflows this year despite its total assets under management
shrinking by half due to poor market performance, according to
Lipper data.
"The investor loyalty in the fund is abnormal," said Todd
Rosenbluth, head of research at analytics firm VettaFi. "This is
still one of the largest actively managed ETFs and there's
staying power for this fund if it turns around its performance
in 2023."
