Wood to deliver late-life solutions for Morecambe Bay gas fields

01/19/2021 | 11:48am EST
January 19, 2021

Wood has entered into a new agreement with Spirit Energy to partner on the delivery of late-life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields, one of the UK's largest gas accumulations.

The five-year consolidated services contract, valued at $130 million, will see Wood leverage its experience and capability in late-life asset optimisation and management to extend field life, lower costs, and reduce late-life carbon intensity across the Hub's offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal on the northwest coast of England.

The contract will employ approximately 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal and a small support team in Aberdeen. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
