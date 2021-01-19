Wood to deliver late-life solutions for Morecambe Bay gas fields

January 19, 2021

Wood has entered into a new agreement with Spirit Energy to partner on the delivery of late-life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields, one of the UK's largest gas accumulations.

The five-year consolidated services contract, valued at $130 million, will see Wood leverage its experience and capability in late-life asset optimisation and management to extend field life, lower costs, and reduce late-life carbon intensity across the Hub's offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal on the northwest coast of England.

The contract will employ approximately 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal and a small support team in Aberdeen. Read more…