Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Midwestern Electric to CAI Capital Partners

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Midwestern Electric by CAI Capital Partners.



Midwestern Electric is a leading infrastructure services provider with a particular focus on providing specialty electrical services to the municipal and state owners of traffic infrastructure in the U.S. Midwest.

Headquartered in East Chicago, Indiana, the Company maintains and installs traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transport systems and other electrical systems across Indiana and parts of Illinois. MWE is led by Ryan Rentschler, Ryan Lepper and Lenore Obajtek who have each retained a meaningful equity interest in the Company and will continue in their current leadership roles.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with CAI as they have a successful history of helping owner-led businesses like ours take the next step in their evolution,” said Ryan Rentschler, President at MWE.

CAI Capital Partners is a Vancouver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with and growing founder-owned businesses in the Canadian lower middle market. Over three decades, CAI has invested over C$1.5 billion of equity capital into companies across North America.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact info: Don Krier dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com 203-389-8400 x201