Wooden Furniture Market Size by Product, by Application, and by Geography | Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2024 | Technavio

11/27/2020 | 02:10pm EST
Technavio has been monitoring the wooden furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 44.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005200/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the wooden furniture market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Rising demand for luxury furniture is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 44.86 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • The growth of the real estate and construction industry is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute to 47% of market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Pet Furniture Market: The pet furniture market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.11 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Luxury Furniture Market: The luxury furniture market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.43 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wooden furniture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wooden Furniture Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Hardwood
    • Softwood
  • Application
    • Home
    • Office
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA



Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wooden furniture market report covers the following areas:

  • Wooden Furniture Market Size
  • Wooden Furniture Market Trends
  • Wooden Furniture Market Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for luxury furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the wooden furniture market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wooden Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wooden furniture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wooden furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wooden furniture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wooden furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segment

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Office - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • HNI Corp.
  • Inter IKEA Holding BV
  • Laura Ashley Holdings Plc
  • Okamura Corp.
  • Steelcase Inc.
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.
  • Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
