Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Woodland Hills Workers to Protest Kaiser Permanente Outsourcing SoCal Jobs

07/19/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Woodland Hills, Calif, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers from Kaiser Permanente will picket TOMORROW at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Kaiser Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave, in Woodland Hills, to protest the healthcare giant’s practice of outsourcing call center jobs from Southern California to other states.

“We see all these jobs going to companies outside of California and of course we worry about the impact on our livelihoods and our patients,” said Judith Vasquez-Roberson, an employee at Kaiser Permanente. “Kaiser is trying to get more with less. The move to outsource these good jobs based in Southern California to companies out-of-state is bad for patients and is devastating for workers and our community.”

Healthcare workers are also concerned about the quality of patient care as patients have complained about extremely long wait times and delays in obtaining care. Earlier this year, Kaiser Permanente issued an apology for long phone wait times amid high demands for vaccine appointments.

“We worry that these outside contractors are not being held to the standard Kaiser employees are. We often hear from patients who are frustrated by the process because they’re not getting the care they need when they need it,” said Judith Vasquez-Roberson, an employee at Kaiser Permanente. “When they get someone from out-of-state, they aren’t as knowledgeable about the area or information they are looking for, so often the calls come back to us in Southern California. This means wait times are prolonged and patients struggle to get the help they need.”

Despite being a non-profit organization – which means it pays no income taxes on its earnings and extremely limited property taxes – Kaiser Permanente reported a net income of $6.4 billion in 2020.

WHAT: Healthcare workers wearing their uniforms will hold signs, chant, and march in protest of Kaiser Permanente’s practice of outsourcing call center jobs.

WHEN: TOMORROW 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 20

WHERE: Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center 5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

#####SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu- uhw.org.


Renee Saldana
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW)
213-479-5137
rsaldana@seiu-uhw.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021
AQ
01:50pLigand Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 7% After FDA Approves Vaxneuvance
DJ
01:46pHOLCIM : Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020
BU
01:45pBiden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery
RE
01:45pADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : India's Adani offers discount for LNG-fuelled vessels at Mundra port
RE
01:45pDefense and Security Veteran Mike Mostow Joins Fortem Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
01:44pAMAZON COM : shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - report
RE
01:44pFELLAZO : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01:44pHEXCEL : HexPly® M901 Prepreg Speeds Up Prototype and New Product Development Cycles for Technology Leader Rassini
PU
01:44pWorld Bank Group's $157 billion Pandemic Surge is largest Crisis Response in its History
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS