Woodside Credit Teaming Up With Hagerty for Seamless Collector Car Loan Experience

Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Woodside Credit, the leader in collector car loans, teams up with Hagerty®, a leading insurance provider for collectible vehicles. This relationship brings insurance into the Woodside Credit loan process, making it easy for customers to select from the suite of insurance products through Hagerty. This underscores Woodside Credit’s commitment to providing clients an unparalleled loan experience.



“Financing collector vehicles require a high level of touch and collector knowledge, which our customers have come to expect,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer at Woodside Credit. “Hagerty has the insurance and classic vehicle know-how to provide our clients with the exact insurance options they need.”

Woodside Credit clients benefit from insurance products through Hagerty with premiums around 34% less than daily driver insurance1. In the event of a claim, clients choose the repair facility—or even have the option to repair the vehicle on their own. With Guaranteed Value®, clients provide the collector car’s worth and Hagerty agrees upon that value. In case of a covered total loss, they receive a check for the full value2.

In addition to Hagerty, Woodside Credit has built valued relationships with industry leaders throughout the collectible car space. The company is exclusively endorsed by Barrett-Jackson as their sole loan provider for auctions nationwide. Additionally, the company has a partner network of hundreds of classic, collector, and exotic vehicle sellers.

Woodside Credit is a licensed insurance broker offering Hagerty. This dynamic approach allows for products to be provided through Woodside’s world-class team. Let Woodside help provide tailored insurance solutions. Visit www.woodsidecredit.com/classic-and-collector-car-insurance/ or contact Insurance Specialist David Neff at 949-783-7446.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2 billion in loans, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company’s expertise is rooted in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $600,000, the company achieves an unparalleled level of quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

1Figure based upon 2020 consumer data collected by Hagerty on single car quotes, with premiums $5000 and under, from several daily driver (or “Everyday”) auto insurance carriers. 2Less any deductible and/or salvage value, if retained by you. Guaranteed Value includes all taxes and fees unless prohibited by state law. Hagerty and Guaranteed Value are registered trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. ©2021 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved.

