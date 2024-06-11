DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field has produced its first oil, operator Woodside Energy said on Tuesday, adding that the drilling campaign was ongoing.

The much anticipated first oil is a milestone for the West African nation which is set to become one of the world's newest oil and gas producer.

Another major gas project, the BP -operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project straddling Senegal's border with Mauritania, is expected to start production by the end of the year.

Located about 100 km (62 miles) offshore south of the capital Dakar, Sangomar is Senegal's first offshore oil development with production expected to be about 100,000 barrels per day.

"This is an historic day for Senegal and for Woodside," said Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill in a statement. "First oil from the Sangomar field is a key milestone and reflects delivery against our strategy."

A floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the project arrived in the country in February.

The project is in its Phase 1 development, which costs between $4.9-$5.2 billion, Woodside said, adding that 21 of 23 wells have been drilled and completed in the first phase, including nine production wells.

"The drilling campaign at Sangomar is ongoing and Woodside expects to continue commissioning activities and safely ramping up production through 2024," the statement said.

The company holds an 82% participating interest in the project, while Senegal's national oil company Petrosen has an 18% stake.

"First oil from the Sangomar field marks a new era not only for our country's industry and economy, but most importantly for our people," Thierno Ly, Petrosen's general manager for exploration and production, said in the statement.

Senegal's newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has said his government would conduct an audit of the nation's oil, gas and mining sectors, and re-negotiate the terms of oil, gas and mineral contracts with foreign operators in the country.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bate Felix and David Evans)

