Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Words Speak as Loudly as Actions: Central Bank Communication and the Response of Equity Prices to Macroeconomic Announcements

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Words Speak as Loudly as Actions: Central Bank Communication and the Response of Equity Prices to Macroeconomic Announcements Ben Gardner,Chiara Scotti, andClara Vega

Abstract:

While the literature has already widely documented the effects of macroeconomic news announcements on asset prices, as well as their asymmetric impact during good and bad times, we focus on the reaction to news based on the description of the state of the economy as painted by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statements. We develop a novel FOMC sentiment index using textual analysis techniques, and find that news has a bigger (smaller) effect on equity prices during bad (good) times as described by the FOMC sentiment index. Our analysis suggests that the FOMC sentiment index offers a reading on current and future macroeconomic conditions that will affect the probability of a change in interest rates, and the reaction of equity prices to news depends on the FOMC sentiment index which is one of the best predictors of this probability.

Keywords:Monetary policy, public information, probability of a recession, price discovery.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.17016/FEDS.2021.074

PDF:Full Paper

Disclaimer:The economic research that is linked from this page represents the views of the authors and does not indicate concurrence either by other members of the Board's staff or by the Board of Governors. The economic research and their conclusions are often preliminary and are circulated to stimulate discussion and critical comment.

The Board values having a staff that conducts research on a wide range of economic topics and that explores a diverse array of perspectives on those topics. The resulting conversations in academia, the economic policy community, and the broader public are important to sharpening our collective thinking.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aVNV Global AB (publ) intends to carry out a directed share issue
AQ
11:32aBlood Centers of America and B Medical Systems Sign New Agreement To Better Serve Blood Bank Members with their Cold Chain Needs
BU
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aSUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31a3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
11:31aFidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:31aAMX Partners with Panopto to Streamline Video Recording and Sharing with New Software Integration for Modero Touch Panels
GL
11:31aSteelSky Ventures Invests in Raydiant Oximetry to Tackle Fetal Monitoring
GL
11:31aBLACK FRIDAY WHEELS & RIMS DEALS (2021) : Best Early Car & Truck Wheels & Rims Deals Collated by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba warns of slowest revenue growth since debut
2DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
3Stocks, dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

HOT NEWS