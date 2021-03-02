Log in
WorkLLama : Named Vanguard Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for Direct Sourcing Solutions

03/02/2021 | 10:20am EST
WorkLLama recognized as an industry leader with uniquely progressive and innovative solution strength

WorkLLama has been named a Vanguard Leader in the Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for direct sourcing solutions. The research is designed to help procurement, HR, human capital and talent acquisition executives navigate the complex digital and on-demand solution provider landscape. Vanguard Leaders such as WorkLLama earn their positions for their uniquely progressive and innovative solutions.

“WorkLLama brings an innovative approach to end-to-end direct sourcing through its unique blend of workforce solutions that harness the power of human connections via social referral management and rich candidate and employee experiences,” said Christopher Dwyer, vice president of research at Ardent Partners. “By leveraging next-generation technology, including mobile-first applications and an AI conversational bot, WorkLLama enables its customers to build deep, branded talent communities and leverage social referrals to engage top-tier talent.”

The report points to WorkLLama’s strengths, which include:

-

Dynamic marketing campaigns that enable users to gauge candidate interaction and the overall ROI of recruitment marketing campaigns.

-

Mobile app, which includes an AI conversational bot to drive multi-dimensional referrals, is one of the strongest in the market and serves as the agile engine for much of the platform’s powerful direct sourcing functionality.

-

Brief competency tests can be included in mobile app messaging with potential candidates.

“Business leaders frequently turn to Ardent Partners to understand the technology landscape and select the best partners for their needs, and we are thrilled to earn this ranking,” said WorkLLama CEO Sudhakar Maruvada. “WorkLLama entered the corporate direct sourcing market at the end of 2019, and to be recognized for innovation and technology excellence in such a short time frame speaks volumes about our platform.”

To access the full report, visit https://www.workllama.com/2021-digital-staffing-platforms/.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a talent community platform that helps companies leverage their brands to create powerful candidate, employee and client experiences. Its technology makes it possible to foster meaningful, more human connections with talent, leading to exceptional and inspired branded talent communities that fuel business success. WorkLLama drives digital transformation through social referral management; seamless candidate engagement; Sofi, its AI conversational bot; integrated, omnichannel communication; on-demand staffing; and direct sourcing solutions. For more information visit www.workllama.com.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, fin-tech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs. For more information, visit www.ardentpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
