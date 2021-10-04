Workato : Named a Leader by Gartner® for the Fourth Consecutive Year in Magic QuadrantTM Enterprise iPaaS

Workato recognized for its vision and execution

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that it has again been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service. Workato has been named a Leader all four years it has participated in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise iPaaS. The report evaluated 17 total software vendors and placed Workato in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Workato’s vision is to bring the line of business and IT teams together to integrate their apps and automate business processes, without compromising security and governance. Over the past year, Workato has doubled down on it’s low-code approach, resulting in a platform that has become more powerful and easier to use.

“We are entering a new era of integration where organizations want a broader range of capabilities in a single tool that both IT and business can love. This is because, over the past 18 months, the pace of transformation has accelerated. They need to simplify their tech stack, scale up, and be able to move faster,” said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. “We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader over all four years we have participated in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS report.”

According to the report, Workato is recognized as a Leader, and Leaders “have an insightful understanding of the EiPaaS market. They have a reliable record of strong execution, an ability to influence the market’s direction and an ability to attract and keep a following. A Leader does not focus solely on current execution; rather, it plans a robust product roadmap to solidify its position and help buyers protect their investments.

“Leaders continue to expand their capabilities and bring significant value to customers by addressing new types of business problems. Their platforms are cohesive and functionally rich, enabling multiple integration use cases. They often have a large global network of partners, and they regularly release updates to rapidly address emerging customer needs.

“Leaders are well positioned to remain dominant as the EiPaaS market evolves. However, leadership cannot be taken for granted. In the fast-moving EiPaaS market, one misstep could have catastrophic consequences.”

This announcement follows Workato being recognized as the only 2021 Gartner Customer’s Choice in North America for Enterprise iPaaS. In addition to being named in Gartner, Workato also maintains a presence on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Forbes Cloud 100.

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, et al., September 29, 2021.

