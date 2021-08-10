Workato : Named to the Forbes Cloud 100

Enterprise Automation Platform ranks Among the World's Top Private Cloud Companies; Only Enterprise Automation Platform on the coveted list

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. This is the first time that the list’s publishers, Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures, have included this fast-growing Enterprise Automation platform in their annual rankings.

"It’s an honor to see Workato listed alongside so many of our partners and customers on the Cloud 100 - nearly 30% of the list," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "Many of the companies that made the Cloud 100 in the past have gone on to do great things. We’re excited to be a part of it and to be the platform that has helped companies like these innovate and thrive.”

To identify the top 100 cloud startups and private companies, the Cloud 100 looks at 4 factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

“The private cloud ecosystem continues to see historic rates of digital transformation,” said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market’s appetite for cloud continues to grow. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they appear likely to follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!”

"How we work has undergone a paradigm shift and businesses of all shapes and sizes are reimagining the tools that are needed to ensure working from anywhere is a sustainable, long-lasting solution," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The last 18 months have made digital transformation an urgent imperative and the cloud has never been more pivotal in powering our new digital economy. The companies on this list represent the leaders and businesses shaping the future of the cloud ecosystem and we are excited to partner with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes to honor these trailblazers of the industry.”

Workato’s past year has been marked by significant milestones showcasing its rapid growth and the demand for automation. The unicorn company closed a $110 million round of funding at a $1.7 billion valuation. The company expanded its investment in the EMEA region with a new GDPR-compliant data centre in Frankfurt, its first user conference called Workato Automate, and was listed as the 96th Fastest-Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500. Workato also helped organizations bring their employees back to work safely with automated workspace reservations, capacity management, and vaccine validations. These automation initiatives help businesses navigate changing health concerns and regulations as they return to in-person work or embrace a hybrid work model.

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005874/en/