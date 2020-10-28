Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Workato : Wins “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” Award in 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, today announced it has been awarded ‘Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year’ award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Workato’s Human Resources (HR) automation capabilities streamlines the lengthy employee onboarding process and the offboarding process, automating workflows across HRIS systems, payroll, HR, and IT teams. Hire-to-retire is just one of many processes that customer us Workato to automate.

The hire to retire process requires data and work to be done across several tools (recruiting, HR, payroll, ITSM, Chat, Email and more). Workato’s unique ability to listen for events (such as a candidate being marked as “hired” in a recruiting app) and to take actions based on the event (such as creating a new profile in your HRIS, and provisioning them apps through an IAM tool, and hardware through your ITSM) makes it the only Employee Onboarding Solution that can streamline the process from start to finish.

Workato continues to lead in bringing fast-evolving technologies like Bots, AI, and Automation platforms together to help employees do the following:

  • Speed up hiring and requisitioning
  • Keep track of all onboarding tasks across multiple applications
  • Use Enterprise bots to get manager approval and then Provision apps and hardware
  • Seamless first day experience (no waiting for a laptop or access to SFDC)
  • Automatic de-provisioning when an employee leaves for security and licensing

“Workato has really been embraced by PeopleOps teams because the hire-to-retire process spans so many apps, systems, and departments. Of course, automating this process improves the workflows of the PeopleOps team as they hire new people and retire others, but more importantly, it also creates a world-class employee experience,” said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. “The need to provide an excellent employee experience through automation has been accelerated even more by remote working. That’s why we’re so pleased to receive this 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of the innovation and success our users have found using the Workato platform to automate HR processes.”

In addition to core integrations and automations between a company’s Recruitment tool, HRIS, IT Ticketing Platform, IAM tools, Directory Services and more, Workato can also orchestrate approvals, provisioning requests, and other HR requests from managers via email or bots. Once an employee starts, Workato helps improve the employee onboarding experience beyond processes by orchestrating connection between the new employee and their co-workers. Workato’s buddy bot connects new employees with co-workers in the virtual workplace, using Slack, Microsoft Teams or Workplace by Facebook. Buddy bot integrates with internal HR apps to identify coworkers based on common interests, check calendars for availability, and create a video meeting calendar invite.

“We are honored to award Workato with our “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” designation at this year’s RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards for delivering a true “breakthrough” HR solution that helps bring together remote team members using a simple and affordable tools,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Workato is empowering companies around the globe to enhance efficiencies in HR and build stronger corporate cultures by improving the onboarding process, and this 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of their ingenuity and success in this mission.”

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Blog: https://www.workato.com/blog
Business Systems Community: https://systematic.workato.com/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aWater and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector | 6% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
11:16aOne Inc Announces Partnership with Majesco
GL
11:16aStop & Shop Brings Back the 90s With a Nostalgic Selection of Grocery Products
GL
11:16aROBUST.AI : Raises $22.5 Million to Build the World's First Industrial-Grade Cognitive Engine for Robotics
BU
11:15aLOST IN TRANSLATION : Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3EXCLUSIVE: Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries
4Stocks sink as coronavirus lockdowns loom
5DELIVERY HERO SE : European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group