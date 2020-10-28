Workato : Wins “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” Award in 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, today announced it has been awarded ‘Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year’ award in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

Workato’s Human Resources (HR) automation capabilities streamlines the lengthy employee onboarding process and the offboarding process, automating workflows across HRIS systems, payroll, HR, and IT teams. Hire-to-retire is just one of many processes that customer us Workato to automate.

The hire to retire process requires data and work to be done across several tools (recruiting, HR, payroll, ITSM, Chat, Email and more). Workato’s unique ability to listen for events (such as a candidate being marked as “hired” in a recruiting app) and to take actions based on the event (such as creating a new profile in your HRIS, and provisioning them apps through an IAM tool, and hardware through your ITSM) makes it the only Employee Onboarding Solution that can streamline the process from start to finish.

Workato continues to lead in bringing fast-evolving technologies like Bots, AI, and Automation platforms together to help employees do the following:

Speed up hiring and requisitioning

Keep track of all onboarding tasks across multiple applications

Use Enterprise bots to get manager approval and then Provision apps and hardware

Seamless first day experience (no waiting for a laptop or access to SFDC)

Automatic de-provisioning when an employee leaves for security and licensing

“Workato has really been embraced by PeopleOps teams because the hire-to-retire process spans so many apps, systems, and departments. Of course, automating this process improves the workflows of the PeopleOps team as they hire new people and retire others, but more importantly, it also creates a world-class employee experience,” said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. “The need to provide an excellent employee experience through automation has been accelerated even more by remote working. That’s why we’re so pleased to receive this 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of the innovation and success our users have found using the Workato platform to automate HR processes.”

In addition to core integrations and automations between a company’s Recruitment tool, HRIS, IT Ticketing Platform, IAM tools, Directory Services and more, Workato can also orchestrate approvals, provisioning requests, and other HR requests from managers via email or bots. Once an employee starts, Workato helps improve the employee onboarding experience beyond processes by orchestrating connection between the new employee and their co-workers. Workato’s buddy bot connects new employees with co-workers in the virtual workplace, using Slack, Microsoft Teams or Workplace by Facebook. Buddy bot integrates with internal HR apps to identify coworkers based on common interests, check calendars for availability, and create a video meeting calendar invite.

“We are honored to award Workato with our “Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year” designation at this year’s RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards for delivering a true “breakthrough” HR solution that helps bring together remote team members using a simple and affordable tools,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Workato is empowering companies around the globe to enhance efficiencies in HR and build stronger corporate cultures by improving the onboarding process, and this 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of their ingenuity and success in this mission.”

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

