Workato : Introduces Automation HQ and Accelerators at Automate 2021

Workato, the leading and fastest-growing integration-led automation platform, today unveiled a series of product announcements that will accelerate automation at scale in association with the Automate 2021 Conference. The conference brings together users and automation enthusiasts, showcasing the most popular thought leadership and use case breakout sessions in addition to in-depth training and networking opportunities. The product enhancements announced today will enable Workato customers to more effectively develop business process automations that drive meaningful improvements in the experiences of their customers and employees, while also improving the operational efficiency of their organization.

The need for automation at organizations across industries has heightened as businesses have gone digital, workers remain remote, and constant change requires a new level of agility. Workato’s latest product updates make it easier and faster for companies to implement business-critical automations so they can thrive in this new environment.

“Organizations are starting to comprehend the incredible potential of automation for driving faster growth and increased efficiency across their business. Whether it’s uncovering new opportunities for automation or managing workflows across multiple business units, our team is excited to address the diverse needs of our customers with these latest enhancements to Workato,” said Gautham Viswanathan, Co-founder and Head of Product at Workato. “Automation HQ, Accelerators and our latest new connectors demonstrate how automation is quickly becoming a core competency for a growing number of businesses.”

Manage at Enterprise Scale

Automation HQ - A set of advanced capabilities in the Workato platform that companies can use to accelerate the scaling of automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency - all from a single platform. It empowers teams across an organization to work with the agility of a startup while tapping into the resources and shared knowledge of the enterprise. It also provides IT teams with the essential centralized tools to manage users, data, connections and recipes across multiple workspaces in an organization.

To address the growing needs of organizations scaling out the use of automation across their business, Automation HQ provides the necessary tools for empowering all teams with centralized governance. It encompasses the following components:

Federated Workspaces - expand the ability of administrators to centrally provision workspaces and control apps, tasks, and other resources across all workspaces in an organization.

- improve visibility and reporting for administrators to better understand usage, value, and user activity across all workspaces in an enterprise. Advanced Lifecycle Management - make it easy for users of varying technical skills to collaborate on lifecycle management from within the product and with APIs with tools for reviewing and approving changes, and additional controls for deployments.

- make it easy for users of varying technical skills to collaborate on lifecycle management from within the product and with APIs with tools for reviewing and approving changes, and additional controls for deployments. Custom Communities - enable customers to develop their own curated automation communities for sharing pre-built automations, templates, APIs, events and other reusable assets.

“We have multiple automations running across our Finance, HR and Business Intelligence functions with more planned,” said Karl Mosgofian, CIO of Gainsight. “The ability to centrally manage our use of Workato across multiple lines of business is essential to our continued success.”

RPA, RevOps and HR Connectors - Every additional Workato connector expands the scope of automations possible in the platform. During Automate, Workato is showcasing connectors specifically focused on RPA, HR and RevOps use cases including a connector to the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud. Workato is also introducing support for customers and partners to build and publish their custom connectors on the Connector Community using Workato’s connector SDK.

The Workato connectors being showcased during Automate include:

RPA - UiPath, Celonis and Ephesoft

- UiPath, Celonis and Ephesoft RevOps - Dun & Bradstreet, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn and Eloqua

- Dun & Bradstreet, ZoomInfo, LinkedIn and Eloqua HR - Greenhouse, Google Workspace, UKG and SuccessFactors

“Our alliance with Workato enables organizations to integrate the world’s most comprehensive B2B data and insights into 450+ applications,” said Stacy Greiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Dun & Bradstreet. “This ease of integration can allow organizations to decrease their time to value and reduce their need for technical resources.”

Launch at Startup Speed

Automation Accelerators - Pre-packaged solutions containing everything users need to automate common organizational processes and implement core enterprise capabilities. Accelerators are fully customizable and include everything required to get an automation workflow into production including pre-built recipes, custom connectors, reference data, instructional guides and more.

During Automate, Workato is unveiling the first set of Automation Accelerators for common critical business processes including:

Enterprise Data Hub

ELT Pipeline for Snowflake

Autonomous Operations Framework

Intelligent Invoice Processing

Approvals Bot for Slack & Teams

Campaign Launchpad

“Any business looking to expand their use of automation can benefit from seeing common examples or how other organizations have automated their processes,” said Le Lu, CIO of One Workplace. “Workato’s Automation Accelerators provide a much needed launchpad for organizations to see not only what’s possible with automation but a ready-to-use solution that is fully customizable and adheres to best practices.”

To claim your seat at the conference, visit https://www.workato.com/automate-2021, or to learn more about Workato’s latest product updates visit https://discover.workato.com/workatowindow/.

