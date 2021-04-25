Worker group alleges unsafe practices at Marathon Minnesota refinery

April 25 (Reuters) - Inadequate safety standards at Marathon
Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota have caused
avoidable hydrocarbon and chemical releases that pose a threat
to the community, a local worker advocacy group said in a report
on Sunday, as a lockout of unionized plant workers extends into
its third month.
The report by Local Jobs North, a union-backed organization,
said that lax safety standards at the plant led to mistakes
that could have ignited volatile hydrocarbons. It also cited
inadequate installation of safety controls for pipe repair
operations and use of poorly constructed scaffolding.
In a statement to Reuters responding to the report, Marathon
defended its procedures and commitment to safety.
"The safety of our employees, contractors, business
partners, customers and the community is, and always will be,
our number-one priority," Marathon said, adding that "any
suggestion that individuals who perform work at our refinery are
not trained and qualified to do so is baseless."
The report, which was reviewed by Reuters, said that
Marathon eliminated dedicated safety positions and removed
experienced maintenance contractors to save on costs after
taking over the plant in 2018. The report was based largely on
information from employees who asked to remain anonymous due to
fear of retaliation, according to its co-author Kevin Pranis,
marketing manager for the Laborers' International Union of North
America branch in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Despite a general improvement in safety metrics at U.S.
refineries, there have been some incidents at these facilities
in recent years that have killed and injured workers as a result
of aging equipment and human error, often by untrained
employees.
Marathon said it selects contractors through a comprehensive
evaluation process, that they receive training for specific
roles and meet federal and state regulations, and that
independent auditors vet contractor health and safety programs.
"Our rigorous selection process has resulted in both
qualified union-represented and non-represented contractors
safely and successfully performing work at the refinery,"
Marathon added.
Workers from a local Teamsters union have said they have
been locked out of the 102,000-barrel-per-day plant since Jan.
21. They have said they opposed Marathon's use of more non-union
and out-of-state labor, citing safety concerns.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state officials have
urged the refiner to end the lockout due to safety concerns.
The refinery has changed owners four times in the past
decade, creating a "hodgepodge" of safety standards, the report
said. It called on Marathon to end the lockout, investigate
safety concerns, resume using local contractors, restore full
funding to the refinery's fire department and adopt a new
contractor policy.
"I've seen untrained subcontractors use life-critical safety
equipment such as self-contained breathing apparatus
incorrectly," Matt Foss, a 22-year veteran of the plant who is
currently locked out, said in the report.
In a separate interview with Reuters, Foss said, "As a
firefighter, I feel this is unsafe for myself and the community,
especially because we deal with hazardous chemicals regularly."
Marathon said in its statement that employees must adhere to
safety rules, and that any employee can stop a project if they
deem it unsafe.
The report said the conditions at St. Paul Park are
significantly less safe than at the nearby Flint Hills Pine Bend
refinery owned by Koch Industries.
"The scaffolding standards at St. Paul Park ... are at the
bare minimum that would keep workers from getting hurt," Mike
Sundsmo, a pipefitter who worked at St. Paul Park and Flint
Hills Pine Bend refinery, said in an interview.
Sundsmo added that after being furloughed in March 2020,
Marathon stopped using his union for contract work.
The report's authors arranged the Reuters interviews with
Foss and Sundsmo.
