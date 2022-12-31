Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Worker killed on ramp at Alabama airport in airplane incident

12/31/2022 | 09:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -A worker was fatally injured on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama where an American Airlines regional carrier flight was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident that occurred where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked at the gate after arriving from Dallas. The FAA said the airport was closed after the incident.

Two people briefed on the matter said the initial investigation indicates the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane's engines that was running.

The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

American did not immediately comment.

The airport said a ground crew worker for Piedmont, another American regional subsidiary, was killed but did not elaborate.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.16% 12.72 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
EMBRAER S.A. 0.77% 14.31 Delayed Quote.-42.34%
Latest news "Economy"
01:09aSouth Korea's Yoon says North Korea faces retaliation for provocations
RE
12:43aBlast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared -interior ministry spokesman
RE
12:14aZelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
RE
12:04aMeta Set To Make Divisive Decision On Trump’S Return To Facebook - FT
RE
12:04aMeta set to make divisive decision on trump’s return to facebook…
RE
2022China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
RE
2022Blasts heard around Ukraine on early New Year's Day
RE
2022Zelenskiy wishes for 'victory' in New Year message
RE
2022Australia to require negative COVID tests for travellers from China
RE
2022Bank of Korea chief sees more conflict between goals
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta set to make decision on Trump's return to Facebook - FT
2Zelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
3FanDuel Group Officially Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Ohio and Ann..
4China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
5CORRECTING and REPLACING XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for D..

HOT NEWS