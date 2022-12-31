Worker killed on ramp at Alabama airport in airplane incident

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident that occurred where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked at the gate after arriving from Dallas. The FAA said the airport was closed after the incident.

Two people briefed on the matter said the initial investigation indicates the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane's engines that was running.

The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

American did not immediately comment.

The airport said a ground crew worker for Piedmont, another American regional subsidiary, was killed but did not elaborate.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson